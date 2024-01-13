The No. 15 Michigan hockey team’s forwards brought the firepower Friday against Stonehill. Only 17 seconds into the game, it was bombs away as the Wolverines’ very first shot of the game became their first goal.

With its offense firing on all cylinders, Michigan (9-7-3 overall) throttled Stonehill (0-21), 12-4. Each of the Wolverine’s forward lines scored at least one goal in a complete performance.

Frank Nazar III took the opening draw, and gave Michigan the first possession of the game. A few passes later, sophomore forward Gavin Brindley found himself all alone in front of the net with the puck. And a mere 17 seconds into the game, he opened the scoring for Michigan with a flick of his wrist.

Two minutes later, though, freshman forward Tanner Rowe headed to the penalty box, and the Wolverines paid the price. They allowed Stonehill to score six seconds into its advantage. Suddenly, the Skyhawks were back in business — for a total of two and a half minutes, that is.

After that, Rowe quickly redeemed his blunder of taking the penalty by scoring his first career goal to give Michigan a 2-1 lead.

For the rest of the period — and the game for that matter — the Wolverines’ offense was relentless. It put up shot after shot, blowing past defenseman like they weren’t even there. Nazar and junior forward Dylan Duke closed out the scoring in the first period, and Michigan entered the break up 4-1 with 16 shots on goal.

In the second period, it took Michigan just under 11 minutes to double its lead. Nazar tallied his second goal of the game on the power play, and shortly thereafter, freshman forward Garrett Schifsky cashed in on a rebound off the post, crashing into the goal in the process. With Schifsky’s score, all four of Michigan’s forward lines had potted at least one goal.

The Wolverines’ seventh and eighth goals came within a minute of each other, with the eighth coming as the Yost Ice Arena announcer was still debriefing the seventh. Up 8-1 halfway through the game, Michigan coasted through the rest of the second period. Their defenseman stayed back, keeping the puck in the offensive zone, and their offense was content to pass and maintain possession that way.

But even playing slightly more laid back didn’t stop the Wolverines from scoring. With less than three minutes left in the period, Brindley scored his third goal of the game — his first career hat trick. And freshman forward Nick Moldenhauer put Michigan in double digits with a wrister from the wing.

Although the game was out of reach entering the third period, the Wolverines didn’t hold their same dominance. Stonehill scored twice in the first three minutes of the period, and Michigan’s forwards didn’t match the energy. A late-period turnover resulted in another Skyhawk goal, giving them four — tied for their season high.

As much as Michigan’s defense was lacking in the third period, its offense had given it more than enough cushion to feel comfortable. And with under three minutes left in the game, the Wolverines’ offensive firepower returned to ice the game and give the limited fans who remained something to cheer about. Graduate forward Chase Pletzke scored his first Michigan goal, and Brindley notched his fourth of the night.

The game was more than over after two periods, and both teams knew it. The Wolverines’ forwards tripled Stonehill’s goals and powered their team to a dominant win to start the second half of the season.