For a team it’s played just five times in program history, the No. 3 seed Michigan hockey team is awfully familiar with No. 2 seed Quinnipiac.

No, it’s not some storied rivalry or anything like that. They’ve only played once since 2005, and the Wolverines dominate the all-time series, winning each of their five previous matchups with the Bobcats.

But the teams have some recent postseason history, facing off in last season’s Allentown Regional Final — which Michigan won, 7-4. Five Wolverines also played for Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold at the 2022 World Junior Championship for Team USA. Combining those two facts, there’s a lot of prior information to work with on both sides.

“We played them last year, so we know them well,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Wednesday. “They’re very structured, very good defensively. And they’re bought into their style of play. They have people at their program that are there to play for Quinnipiac.”

Last year, though, that defensive structure didn’t give the Wolverines too much trouble; They scored four goals in the first two periods. But playing from behind, the Bobcats made a push in the third period to cut their deficit to one and make Michigan sweat it out.

“They were a hard team to play against,” sophomore forward Dylan Duke said Thursday. “They fought till the game was over and they made a really good push back at us in the third period. That’s probably the biggest takeaway from them.”

On paper, Quinnipiac has only improved since last year. Forward Collin Graf, who transferred in this season from Union, is third in the nation with 56 points. The Bobcats also boast the best scoring defense and the third-best scoring offense in the country — scoring 3.95 goals per game while limiting opponents to 1.94.

Granted, those numbers are likely inflated by Quinnipiac’s relatively weak schedule. The Bobcats play in the ECAC, a conference with just three teams in the Pairwise top 20 compared to the Big Ten’s six. The Pairwise bottom 20 also features six ECAC teams, lacking any from the Big Ten. That doesn’t even acknowledge the fact that the Wolverines just shellacked the conference’s autobid, Colgate, 11-1.

But if any team stands out from the ECAC, it’s Quinnipiac. As a former Spencer Penrose Award winner, given to the top coach in college hockey, Pecknold’s coaching resume speaks for itself. There’s no doubt he’ll have his team ready to go when the puck drops in Tampa on Thursday.

Michigan’s players who have played for Pecknold know what that process looks like. They know how he prepares his players, what systems he wants to put in place, what he wants to see.

“My daughter last night was very worried that they’d know our plays and that we’d have to have some new things up our sleeves,” Pecknold said Tuesday. “In the end, you’ve still got to play the game. I think they do know a little bit how we want to play, but their coaches are gonna figure it out too.”

Of course, it goes the other way too. Pecknold has a better understanding of those five players, making the scouting process easier. While Naurato and Pecknold certainly put those players in different roles, he knows their tendencies on the ice, potentially making the Wolverines’ offensive chaos a bit more predictable.

Between Pecknold’s relationship with Michigan’s players and last year’s clash between the two teams, there’s plenty of familiarity in the matchup. And still, the Wolverines know that the familiarity doesn’t change much.

“With video and technology these days, how can you not know what the other team’s game plan is?” Naurato said. “Unless it’s like college football and they just blow everything up for a big game in two weeks. I don’t see that happening. … It’s more about who executes their style of play better. That’s playoff hockey in general.”

So familiarity or not, it comes down to the same one key for Michigan. If the Wolverines let Quinnipiac execute within its structure, they’ll lose to the Bobcats for the first time ever and fall victim to the same fate as last season, exiting in the National Semifinal.

But execute its own offensive zone structure and stay predictable within its controlled chaos, and Michigan might just skate on to the National Championship Game.