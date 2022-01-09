Following the season and conference tournaments, the NCAA deploys PairWise, a mathematical ranking system, to seed its postseason hockey tournament. Facing the defending NCAA National Champions, the No. 6 Michigan hockey team received a prime chance to boost its PairWise rankings entering the second half of the season.

On Sunday, it was clear that the Wolverines understood the stakes. Michigan (16-6-1 overall, 7-5 Big Ten) fired on all cylinders, defeating No. 10 Massachusetts (10-6-2), 4-2, for a pivotal series sweep.

Both teams’ forceful backchecks highlighted much of the first period. Michigan and Massachusetts made plenty of entries into its offensive zones, only to be swarmed by defending skaters who consistently broke up odd-man rushes.

As the game wore on, however, the Minutemen’s backcheck weakened, while the Wolverines’ held strong. The development ultimately gave Michigan the edge, as crisp passes and clean zone entries dislocated and overwhelmed Massachusetts defenders, leading to a comfortable 3-0 lead by the end of the second period.

Nearly midway into the first period, Minutemen forward Ryan Sullivan combined his high speed and skilled stickword to blow past the Wolverines’ defense for a point-blank meeting with sophomore goaltender Erik Portillo in the crease. Portillo corralled the puck into his pads, and as Massachusetts skaters whacked at him to dislodge the puck, officials declared the puck frozen and a scuffle ensued.

As referees cleared the scene, the puck sat harmlessly in the middle of the crease. Portillo kept the puck out of harm’s way throughout the contest, totaling 28 saves in another strong showing.

Aiding Portillo was Michigan’s dominant penalty kill. The Minutemen went 0-for-4 when sporting a man advantage, as the Wolverines’ penalty killers utilized timely faceoff wins and disciplined positioning to send Massachusetts chasing after cleared pucks throughout much of its power play opportunities.

With less than a minute left in the first period, the Minutemen made their first costly error.

Sophomore forward Matty Beniers took the puck behind the left post, and goaltender Matt Murray easily poked the difficult-angle shot away with his stick. The puck caressed towards a conglomeration of skaters left of the crease, but no one was able to control it as sophomore forward Brendan Brisson skated in from across the ice, snapping it past Murray.

The momentum carried over into the second period, where Massachusetts saw its chances dwindle by the minute.

Michigan dominated the Minutemen’s power play over the first two minutes, and less than four minutes into the period, the Wolverines struck again. Sophomore forward Kent Johnson speedily entered the attacking third without a contest, finding Brisson in the slot. Brisson shifted to his left before finding Beniers on the left side for a raucous one-timer goal.

Throughout the first seven minutes of the second period, the puck practically lived in Michigan’s offensive zone, and the Wolverines seized control of the game. Michigan out shot Massachusetts, 7-3, in that span and didn’t look back.

While the Wolverines remained in command, freshman forward Dylan Duke added insurance. Securing his own rebound following a pad save from Murray, Duke launched the puck over Murray’s right pad for Michigan’s third goal.

A shorthanded goal by Massachusetts forward Bobby Trivigno in the third period couldn’t derail the Wolverines, and junior forward Johnny Beecher’s second empty-net goal of the weekend sealed the deal.

With the Big Ten standings tight and the conference schedule returning to full-swing, Michigan enters its final stretch with much-needed momentum.