MINNEAPOLIS — There were no excuses this time.

No rampant illnesses, no dirty hits, just two top-10 squads going at it. And this time, the No. 8 Michigan hockey team finally got its opportunity to start avenging its home sweep at the hands of No. 2 Minnesota back in November.

But in front of a raucous 3M Arena, taking that opportunity proved too much for the Wolverines (13-9-1 overall, 5-8-0 Big Ten). Despite displaying greatly increased urgency, their best still wasn’t enough, falling to the Golden Gophers (18-6-1, 12-2-1), 4-3 in overtime after making one too many mistakes.

“Guys worked hard, the guys did a lot of really good things,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “Blocking shots, getting pucks in, stuck to the game plan. It’s too bad, our guys deserve more.”

From puck drop, the Wolverines showed their desperation. They blocked shot after shot to fend off Minnesota’s early pressure, before starting to maintain their own possession in the offensive zone.

But just as Michigan began to establish its presence in the contest, sophomore forward Mark Estapa took a game misconduct and a major for contact to the head with a minute left in the first period. Gopher forward Jimmy Snuggerud quickly capitalized on Estapa’s mistake, potting the go-ahead goal from the left side.

With four minutes remaining on the kill to start the second period, that mistake easily could have spiraled into a catastrophe. But the Wolverines held fast in their defensive structure, escaping the rest of the man disadvantage unscathed.

Though Michigan failed to score on its own power play halfway through the second period, it remained undeterred. And within 15 seconds of the end of that man advantage, senior forward Eric Ciccolini tipped in a sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards wrister, knotting the game at one.

Unsurprisingly, though, Minnesota quickly fought back. With four minutes left in the period, Michigan gave up a breakaway to Gopher forward Matthew Knies, who snuck it short-side past junior goaltender Erik Portillo to retake the lead.

Still, the Wolverines remained undeterred.

Just 33 seconds later, freshman forward Adam Fantilli banged home his own short-side goal. And off the next faceoff, Fantilli delivered a cross-ice pass to freshman forward Gavin Brindley, who blasted the puck in to give Michigan a 3-2 lead.

“I was proud of our guys after they scored that second goal,” Naurato said. “For that Brindley line to come back out. … It’s good to push back, and then you’re just fighting, fighting, fighting”.

But by forcing themselves to kill off two penalties within the first nine minutes of the final third, the Wolverines precariously perched themselves on a ledge that they struggled to back down off of. With each Gopher near-miss, from rockets off the post to slippery pucks that Portillo barely fell on in time, Michigan’s position only got more perilous.

Even as shot after shot seemed to bounce the wrong way, Minnesota kept hammering away — just as desperate to tie the game as the Wolverines were to win it.

Finally, with four minutes left, defenseman Jackson Lacombe pushed Michigan to the edge. He ripped a shot from the right point into the net to send the contest to overtime.

And with more pressure on than ever, the Wolverines crumbled.

After Brindley thought he snuck the game-winning goal through the goaltender’s legs, freshman forward Jackson Hallum made one final mistake — he broke up the ensuing Gopher breakaway with a hooking penalty. Forced into a 4-on-3, the extra skater proved too much for Michigan.

“They had six power plays on 15 minutes,” Naurato said. “… When you’re down a guy for 15, it’s extremely difficult and it takes a lot out of your body, physically mentally, emotionally.”

Already worn out from 60 grueling minutes, the Wolverines fought to break up pass after pass. But with just 8.8 seconds left they failed to clear the puck, leaving Knies an open lane to the net. He took full advantage, finishing the goal to complete Minnesota’s comeback win.

And despite playing arguably its hardest-fought game of the season, that last mistake rendered Michigan’s efforts just short of enough to earn the revenge it so desperately desired.