There were no excuses this time.

No rampant illnesses, no dirty hits, just two top-10 sides going at it. The No. 8 Michigan hockey team finally got its opportunity to start avenging its home sweep at the hands of No. 2 Minnesota back in November.

But in front of a raucous 3M Arena, taking that opportunity proved too much for the Wolverines (13-9-1 overall, 5-8-0 Big Ten). They fell to the Golden Gophers (18-6-1, 12-2-1), 4-3 in overtime, making one too many mistakes despite showing increased urgency.

From puck drop, Michigan showed its desperation. The Wolverines blocked shot after shot to fend off Minnesota’s early pressure, before starting to maintain their own possession in the offensive zone.

But just as Michigan began to establish its presence in the contest, sophomore forward Mark Estapa took a game misconduct and a major with a minute left in the first period. Gopher forward Jimmy Snuggerud quickly capitalized on Estapa’s mistake, potting the go-ahead goal from the left side.

With four minutes remaining on the kill to start the second period, that mistake easily could have spiraled into a catastrophe. But the Wolverines held fast in their defensive structure, escaping the rest of the man disadvantage unscathed.

Though Michigan failed to score on its own power play halfway through the second period, it remained undeterred. And within 15 seconds of the end of the man advantage, senior forward Eric Ciccolini tipped in an Ethan Edwards wrister, knotting the game at one.

Unsurprisingly, though, Minnesota quickly fought back. With four minutes left in the period, Michigan gave up a breakaway to Gopher forward Matthew Knies, who snuck it short-side past junior goaltender Erik Portillo to retake the lead.

Still, the Wolverines refused to give up.

Just 33 seconds later, freshman forward Adam Fantilli banged home his own short-side goal. And off the next faceoff, Fantilli delivered a cross-ice pass to freshman forward Gavin Brindley, who blasted the puck in, giving Michigan a 3-2 lead.

But with near-miss after Gopher near-miss in the final third, the Wolverines precariously perched themselves on a ledge that they struggled to back down off of. And finally, Minnesota defenseman Jackson Lacombe forced Michigan’s hand, ripping it from the right point to send the contest to overtime.

And with more pressure than ever, the Wolverines crumbled.

After Brindley thought he snuck the game-winning goal through the goaltender’s legs, freshman forward Jackson Hallum broke up the ensuing Gopher breakaway with a hooking penalty. Forced into a 4-on-3, the extra skater proved too much for Michigan.

The Wolverines broke up pass after pass, but with just 8.8 seconds left, could not clear the puck, leaving Knies an open lane to the net. Knies finished the goal, completing Minnesota’s comeback win.

And despite showing an increased urgency all throughout the game, that last mistake ended Michigan’s chances of pulling off the revenge win.