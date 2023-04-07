TAMPA, Fla. — There was no telling when the No. 2 Michigan hockey team would be back.

After a puck jumped over the stick of now-sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes, the ensuing year was anything but predictable for the Wolverines. In just 364 days, a head coach, innumerable NHL talent and an established regime departed, leaving a return to the Frozen Four seemingly improbable.

Michigan was left to wonder when another moment would come.

Yet 364 days later, Michigan got that moment — but it wouldn’t be enough. Against a Quinnipiac team hungry to avenge a lopsided loss that kept the Bobcats out of their own Frozen Four bid last season, the Wolverines (26-12-3) regressed to issues of old, falling to Quinnipiac (33-4-3), 5-2, after 60 minutes of poor defensive effort.

The first period was one to forget for Michigan. Plagued by defensive errors, the Wolverines often left junior goaltender Erik Portillo hung out to dry. Mindless errors, lackadaisical play and a general lack of effort seemed reminiscent of the Wolverines early season struggles — not the Michigan program searching for its seventh consecutive win.

The Bobcats logged nine total shots on goal in the first period, but a torrent of chances left little solace as Michigan went into the first intermission down 2-1.

The second period proved a return to form for the Wolverines, as an equalizing goal by freshman forward Adam Fantilli brought new life. Meanwhile, Michigan somewhat successfully limited the defensive breakdowns that hamstrung it previously.

Nevertheless, it took heroic efforts from Portillo and near misses on the part of Quinnipiac’s rush chances to keep the score level going into the third period.

But it didn’t take much time for the Bobcats to find a little puck luck — and the lead. After a Wolverine defensive lapse let up a 2-on-1 opportunity, forward Sam Lipkin chipped a backhand from behind the net off of the skate of Portillo. Initially unbeknownst to the goaltender, the puck had found the back of the net.

Michigan couldn’t mount a response. As Portillo’s heroics kept the Wolverines in striking distance, the offense couldn’t reciprocate. Stymied by Quinnipiac’s trap, the Bobcats seemed one step ahead at all times, blocking passing lanes and turning routine schemes into offensive nightmares.

And as Michigan woke up to the consequences of its offensive stagnation, puck-watching and missed assignments only made hope for an equalizer even further from fruition.

Then defenseman Zach Metsa delivered the dagger. Floating an unconventional shot, an absent-minded Wolverine defense watched as it bounced off of a glove and into the net for a 4-2 Bobcat advantage. The empty net goal just minutes later left no doubt.

364 days later and Michigan got its moment. A year of trials, tribulations and uncertainties made it even a surprise that the Wolverines were able to claw their way back to the event that had spurned them just a year before.

364 days later, Michigan leaves with the same result. Once again, leaving the Wolverines to wonder just when it will have the chance again.

And when they will capitalize.