In his first full offseason at the helm, Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato just keeps on adding new pieces.

While he did not make a formal public announcement, forward Josh Eernisse is enrolled at the University of Michigan, signifying his transfer to the Wolverines. After playing his freshman year at St. Thomas, Eernisse is now the newest addition to Naurato’s roster.

In his one season with the Tommies, Eernisse finished second on the team in goals with 14, while posting 21 total points. Also playing on the power play and the penalty kill, Eernisse will provide valuable versatility for the Wolverines.

Eernisse already has some familiarity with some of his new Michigan teammates, namely sophomore forward Mark Estapa and freshman forward Gavin Brindley. The triumvirate played together for the USHL’s Tri-City Storm during the 2020-21 season, with Eernisse and Brindley playing together the following season as well.

Not everyone is quite as happy with the transfer as the Wolverines, though.

At the annual Coaches Convention in Naples, Fla., St. Thomas assistant coach Leon Hayward reportedly approached Michigan assistant coach Rob Rassey and physically struck him. Hayward,frustrated that the Wolverines had poached Eernisse from the Tommies, either hit or shoved Rassey in response. Rassey did not respond and walked away, ending the altercation.

While St. Thomas may not have been pleased with the news, Michigan comes away with a new tool to add to its forward core for the next three years.