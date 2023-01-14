As fans and program alumni alike packed a sold-out Yost Ice Arena to commemorate 100 years of Michigan hockey, all the festivities were in order.

Arena staff rolled out the carpets, LED wristbands lit up the barn, and a student took center ice to perform a live rendition of the national anthem. The stage was perfectly set for a top-10 clash between the sixth-ranked Wolverines and their rival, No. 8 Ohio State.

But the emotion of the stage washed over Michigan, and high tensions gave way to undisciplined play. Failing to keep themselves in check, the Wolverines steadily dragged themselves down Friday.

“Games like this are emotional,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “I wish that everything that came out of my mouth, they would just do, but it doesn’t work that way. But (the Buckeyes) just had us on our heels right away, and we didn’t push back.”

As Ohio State’s onslaught of 45 shots through the first two periods created a 4-1 lead with five minutes left in the second, the Wolverines could have used the passion of the rivalry to light the spark of a comeback. But instead, that passion turned to frustration, exemplified by freshman forward T.J. Hughes’ holding penalty soon after.

Within 45 seconds of the goal, Hughes trailed Ohio State defenseman Tyler Duke behind the Buckeyes’ net. Chasing after the puck, Hughes got impatient and took the liberty of grabbing Duke from behind, earning himself a two minute minor. Ohio State scored on the ensuing powerplay, stretching an already near-insurmountable lead even further.

“I don’t think we got out of control with the penalties,” Naurato said. “It’s just a poor choice. We talk about all the time, with these rivalry games and big games in general, just controlling our emotions. Obviously, we didn’t do it.”

Once Michigan was down 7-2 with eight minutes left in the third period, those emotions got entirely out of hand. After sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich took a hit as he was trying to leave the ice, an extended scrum broke out between the two sides. By the end of it, two Wolverines sat in the penalty box as freshman forward Jackson Hallum left the game with a game misconduct penalty.

And though Michigan’s chances of winning Friday’s affair had all but disappeared by that point, someone had to step in to prevent the rest of the game from devolving into a brawl. So as officials sorted out who on each team would receive penalties, senior forward and captain Nolan Moyle gathered his teammates around him on the bench.

And for the next three or four minutes, with all eyes on him, Moyle gave a speech.

“I was just trying to send a message that there’s eight minutes left in this game,” Moyle said. “At least just starting to send the message that we play tomorrow, just be smart. Obviously, you want to be physical and compete and show some emotion, but just a reminder that we play tomorrow.”

In the final eight minutes, the Wolverines began to heed Moyle’s words. They took only one more penalty, and it was within the typical course of play. Despite all the frustration of the first 52 minutes, they managed to leave the game without creating any lasting effects from an already embarrassing loss.

Michigan’s oft-undisciplined play was far from the only thing that doomed them Friday. But as it tries to brush this loss off and rebound in Saturday’s rematch, it will need to hold on to Moyle’s speech.

Because just like Naurato mentioned, emotions are high on the biggest stages. If the Wolverines can’t control them, they’ll have a hard time succeeding on it.