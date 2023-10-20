Falling to his knees in the faceoff circle after winning the draw, sophomore forward T.J. Hughes’ exertion was rewarded as the puck landed squarely on the stick of his waiting defenseman. Sophomore Seamus Casey quickly ripped a shot top shelf, bolstering the No. 7 Michigan hockey team’s lead against Massachusetts on Friday.

Casey’s goal right off of Hughes’ faceoff win was the ideal scenario. Not every draw leads to such a perfect scoring opportunity, but it does guarantee possession, making what happens in the circle a valuable mode for success.

“It’s a big aspect of the game,” sophomore forward Gavin Brindley said Tuesday. “I think honestly, most of the time, whoever wins more faceoffs probably ends up winning the game at the end of the night.”

That was certainly the case in the Wolverines’ last two times facing Ohio State. In last season’s Faceoff on the Lake in February, the Buckeyes took the name of the event to heart, winning an astounding 64.6 percent of faceoffs. They controlled the time of possession and stymied Michigan’s offense at every turn en route to a 4-2 victory. But the Wolverines flipped the script a few weeks later in the Big Ten Tournament, claiming 57.5 percent of the faceoffs along with the massive 7-3 win to advance.

The team that won the most faceoffs not only won both those matchups but thoroughly controlled the flow and physicality of the game. As Michigan begins its Big Ten season against No. 13 Ohio State this weekend, the Wolverines are drawing on these previous encounters with the Buckeyes, hoping to avoid a repeat of the Faceoff on the Lake and replicate their postseason domination.

“They kind of took it to us during the regular season,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Tuesday. “There was some soul searching going into that (Big Ten Tournament) game, and we adjusted some areas. (We’re) just remembering why we had success in that game, and obviously we have those clips to remind them, but the game plan is the game plan and when they do it, we’re really good.”

The game plan for this weekend almost certainly includes winning faceoffs. And so far this season, the Wolverines are off to a solid start in that area. Hughes and sophomore forward Frank Nazar III in particular have been able to take control of their draws, each tallying around a 58 percent success rate.

“You can see the difference in possession when they’re on or when they aren’t,” Naurato said of Hughes and Nazar. “That comment is a compliment to them that when we’re winning draws we have the puck, which means we stay in their zone or we get it out of our zone.”

Faceoffs aren’t the sole determining factor in a game of course — along with Casey’s goal Michigan beat the Minutemen 7-2 on Friday despite only winning 43.3 percent of its faceoffs. But for a group that takes as many penalties as the Wolverines, gaining possession off the draw is one way to help offset the strain of the penalty kill.

And on the other side of the special teams battle, winning possession immediately on the power play is just as important as Michigan tries to improve on its ability to capitalize with the man advantage.

“On the power play it’s super important,” Hughes said Tuesday. “You want to start with that puck instead of having to go break out losing 20-25 seconds, so it’s super big.”

With an intense matchup against Ohio State looming, penalties are likely to be plentiful as both teams lean into the passionate and gritty nature of the rivalry. Whichever team can exploit its opportunities on special teams and control the time of possession is most likely to gain the upper hand.

And just as Michigan has experienced before at the hands of the Buckeyes, the team that wins the battle in the faceoff circle might just walk away with the victory once again.