The Michigan hockey team is no stranger to a sour taste in its mouth.

On Saturday, the Wolverines led Michigan State 4-1 before going on to lose the game. Back on Nov. 3 against Wisconsin, Michigan led 4-2 and went on to lose. And the next day against the Badgers, the Wolverines never led but were poised to end regulation with the game tied. However, with just six seconds left on the clock, Michigan lost again.

Between the demoralizing series against Wisconsin earlier this season and the sting of the recent loss to the Spartans, the 14th-ranked Wolverines have plenty of motivation to avenge their past losses approaching this weekend’s rematch with the Badgers.

“When you have some weekends like we did in Wisconsin, where you drop two, you get them again on the back half,” sophomore forward Josh Eernisse said. “So that’s always exciting because it’s a way to redeem yourself and be able to prove (yourself).”

Getting revenge won’t be simple for Michigan, however. No. 3 Wisconsin boasts premier defensive numbers, and has the potential to dash the Wolverines’ hopes of victory once again.

The one positive for Michigan is that for as impressive as the Badgers’ defense is, the Wolverines’ own offense is just as statistically imposing. On their respective ends, Michigan and Wisconsin top the Big Ten standings in almost every major category.

The Wolverines lead the conference in goals per game, and the Badgers lead the conference with fewest goals allowed per game. Michigan boasts the best power-play percentage, and Wisconsin claims the highest penalty-killing percentage. In a battle of wills, it may need to be the Wolverines’ very thirst for redemption that puts them over the top.

Michigan can’t expect its 4.68 average goals per game to hold up against the Badgers — it didn’t last time in the supposed strength-on-strength matchup. The Wolverines’ success will likely come down to their own defense and penalty kill, which caused their previous two losses to Wisconsin, as well as the brutal, turnover-filled collapse against Michigan State.

“I think we played really good hockey last weekend,” junior defenseman Ethan Edwards said. “Whatever happened in those eight minutes was unacceptable, but we live and learn from those. And out of the weekend we played eight minutes of bad hockey, so other than that we played really good.”

Allowing four goals in eight minutes sunk Michigan on Saturday, just as its defensive miscues in November sent it home from Madison heartbroken. Now, the Wolverines approach the rematch motivated to wash away the pain.

“We owe them two here,” sophomore forward Josh Eernisse said Tuesday. “I think we did some good things last time we were there, but we let both those games slip. And especially with where we’re at right now in the year, I think it’s important that we get both games back this weekend.”

Winning two games against the top-ranked Badgers would certainly boost Michigan — both in the standings and in confidence. Even winning one game would be an achievement after what happened last time.

The Wolverines won’t face Wisconsin again in the regular season, so they know the time for revenge is now.