After nearly 50 years of playing in the Great Lakes Invitational, the Michigan hockey team will not participate in next season’s tournament.

As reported by Jess Myers of The Rink Live, the Wolverines will be excluded from the tournament and replaced by Ferris State University of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association. This marks the first GLI held without Michigan since 1973, and only the fourth in the tournament’s history.

A request for comment from Michigan Athletics has not been answered at this time.

The move comes after controversy surrounded the Wolverines’ cancellation of a GLI matchup with Western Michigan last season. Michigan opted not to play the first game due to roster limitations induced by the World Junior Championship and health protocols. This decision was puzzling to many as the Wolverines chose to play their game before that contest against Michigan Tech, drawing criticism that they were “ducking” Western Michigan, a team that had beaten them at Yost Ice Arena in October.

Michigan coach Mel Pearson added to the controversy by stating that he had no involvement in the decision to cancel the game against the Broncos. However, Pearson’s emails obtained by a FOIA request later showed that he played an active role in calling for the game’s cancellation.

Considering that context, it is not surprising that Michigan will be absent from next season’s GLI. Pearson’s emails displayed that he did not want the Wolverines to play those tournament games dating back to last summer.

No indication has been given about whether Michigan will return to the tournament in the future. However, the loss of Michigan’s longtime holiday tournament marks a drastic departure from decades of Michigan hockey history.