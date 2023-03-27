ALLENTOWN, Pa. — When Mackie Samoskevich ripped his patented wrister into the back of the net 52 seconds into overtime, it was a familiar sight.

The sophomore forward beat an opposing goalie with his shot. The No. 1 seed Michigan hockey team pulled off overtime heroics. Another dramatic comeback victory. The Wolverines had seen this all before.

But held scoreless for 52 minutes by No. 2 seed Penn State, the highest scoring team in the nation struggled to navigate the unfamiliar territory of a low-scoring game for the majority of regulation. Thanks to familiar scorers like freshman forward Adam Fantilli and Samoskevich, though, the Wolverines (26-11-3 overall) scraped by the Nittany Lions (22-16-1), 2-1 in overtime, to secure a spot in the Frozen Four for the second year in a row.

“We said it right before our first shift (of overtime) — ‘we’re gonna win this game,’ ” sophomore forward Dylan Duke said. “…We didn’t know it was gonna come that shift but we knew it was gonna come. We were due.”

Putting 41 shots on goal in regulation but scoring just one, Michigan let plenty of untapped chances slip past it. The first line produced at least one high-danger chance on nearly every single shift in the first period, but Penn State goaltender Liam Souliere made save after acrobatic save to turn them all away.

But when chance after chance fell to the wayside, the Wolverines lost any early momentum they created. And entering the second period, they looked disjointed. Passes missed their targets, they continuously turned the puck over and their early chances gave way to Nittany Lions ones instead.

With 1:28 left in the second frame, freshman forward Jackson Hallum took a hooking penalty, giving Penn State all the space it needed to convert on one of those chances. Forward Connor MacEachern easily banged home a rebound to an open net, sending a PPL Center packed with Nittany Lions fans into a frenzy.

And after 39 scoreless minutes, with Penn State slowly but surely gaining control of the game, Michigan needed to traverse treacherous, low-scoring ground. With their grasp of the game slipping through their hands, the Wolverines needed to mount a response

“I just have two options,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “I can be negative on the bench, which will feed into the players, or we can keep it positive and stick to the plan. It’s an easy answer.”

Backs against the wall, season on the line in front of a hostile crowd, the Wolverines had two options — just like Naurato. They could find a way to win a game like they hadn’t won before, or go home early.

As desperation set in, as the Wolverines started diving for every loose puck, as they opened the ice up in an attempt to find the net, they clearly wanted the former. But for a while, Souliere and the Nittany Lions remained stalwart to prevent it.

With eight minutes left in the game and hope draining away, though, Fantilli gave Michigan’s offense a lifeline — just like he’s done all season long. In similar fashion to Penn State’s goal, it took a penalty to create the chance. And in similar fashion, Fantilli finished off a goal-line rebound to tie the game at one apiece.

“We were drawing up set plays for our powerplay, and me going down there was something that was big for us,” Fantilli said. “… (Freshman forward Rutger McGroarty) got a whack on it, I got a whack on it, and it ended up going in. Obviously, it’s a big relief.”

Relieved of the pressure by tying the game, the Wolverines let their foot off the gas for a moment. But even without that pressure, they survived the last eight minutes, moving into overtime.

And sitting on the bench with overtime looming, Samoskevich called his shot.

“He looked at me and he said it, right before he went out and scored,” Duke said.

After 52 minutes to find the first goal, it took Michigan just 52 seconds of overtime to find the second. After 52 minutes of an unfamiliar game, it took just 52 seconds to reach a familiar end.

Scoring fewer than two goals in regulation for just the fourth time this season and losing the other three, it may not have been the game the Wolverines expected to play. But in the biggest moments, its expected contributors delivered in the clutch to keep them playing for it all.

And for that reason, they’ll skate in back-to-back Frozen Fours for the first time since 2003.