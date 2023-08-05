Much to the chagrin of its fans, the Big Ten hockey conference has yet to release a schedule for the upcoming season. Unlike their conference, though, the Michigan hockey team is already planning years in advance for its out of conference schedule.

A records request filed by The Michigan Daily revealed a number of contracts for competitions in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. The request also revealed that the Wolverines will start their 2023-24 season with a home exhibition against Canada’s Simon Fraser University on Sept. 30, the last unknown game on this season’s calendar after Stonehill announced it will play the Wolverines in January 2024.

Michigan will pay Simon Fraser $10,000 in guarantees for a single exhibition, while Stonehill will receive $25,000 for two games. Both prices are higher per game than the $17,500 the Wolverines paid Lindenwood for two late October matchups.

While the rest of Michigan’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule is already known, The Daily’s records request also revealed significant matchups in the next two seasons.

Michigan signed an agreement in June to play two games at Arizona State in the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines will travel to Mullett Arena — home of the Sun Devils and also the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes — on Oct. 11 and 12. The series will mark the first time Arizona State plays Michigan as members of the NCHC conference. Neither team paid a guarantee to play the games.

But the Sun Devils aren’t the only NCHC foe Michigan is scheduled to play that season. In the second half to their contract that sends the Wolverines to St. Cloud State this November, the Huskies will visit Ann Arbor on Oct. 18 and 19, 2024.

Both opponents establish a solid foundation to Michigan’s schedule in the 2024-25 season, but they aren’t the only quality opponents on the docket. The Wolverines will travel to Boston University’s Agganis Arena on Oct. 25 and 26, 2024, for a two-game road series. Those games were part of the same contract that led to the Terriers playing at Yost Ice Arena in 2022.

Two seasons from now in 2025-26, Michigan will travel to Rhode Island for the second half of its contract with Providence on Oct. 10 and 11, 2025. The Wolverines will also play Harvard in Boston on Nov. 28 and 29, 2025, finishing out the agreement that brought the Crimson to Yost Ice Arena in November 2022.

Michigan also re-upped its longstanding relationship with the US National Team Development Program this offseason. Both sides inked a three-year contract to play exhibitions in 2024, 2025 and 2026. The opponents will play the 2024 game at USA Hockey Arena on Jan. 6, 2024. The remaining two games will be played at Yost Ice Arena in the following years. Neither side will pay a guarantee for the games.

While Michigan’s full schedule for 2023-24 is still unknown — even in the amount of time it took for The Daily to submit and receive two separate FOIA requests — the Wolverines have already started working on their upcoming seasons. And much like the past few seasons, the schedule is full of premier opponents.