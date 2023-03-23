Try to explain why the No. 2 Michigan hockey team boasts the nation’s best offense and you could easily point to a bevy of factors. It’s got a roster laden with future NHLers; it padded its stat page with goals against opponents like Lake Superior State and Wisconsin; and of course, it’s got the nation’s leading scorer in freshman phenom Adam Fantilli.

But none of these factors really matter. Because the real reason the Wolverines lead the nation with 156 goals this season has nothing to do with the dynamic production of that offense. Rather, it comes down to simplicity in the offensive zone, creating chaos to ruin other teams’ structures. That’s where Michigan separates itself from other top teams.

“It doesn’t mean that they don’t work on o-zone offense,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “It’s not like ours where there’s multiple options. I challenge anybody in the world from the NHL to us on that (o-zone offense), like in a fun, confident way — not against anybody. That’s our bread and butter.”

Michigan’s offense has been more than its bread and butter. Rather, it’s been an all-you-can-eat buffet. A large part of this comes down to how it sets up inside the offensive zone, specifically the way it creates options when the defense in front of it shows certain schemes.

For example, if the defense sags to the left side of the ice, a skater away from the puck might slide into that extra space and try to stretch the defense even further. If that defense plays back, players might exchange passes across center ice to keep that defender from settling into shot lanes. As forwards and defensemen interchange in this formation, they create one big and overwhelming system of chaos.

Of course, this isn’t a revolutionary concept, but rather an expert execution of long-standing principles in sport that many writers have tackled. For instance, analyst Ryan Stimson’s 2018 edition of “Tape to Space” discusses the same core ideas of Naurato’s system: passing, attacking space and sharing responsibilities

“These principles form the basis of what you could call Total Hockey,” Stimson writes on page 13. “Structured creativity that allows for positional flexibility in addition to manipulating the field of play.” Later on, Stimson adds that, “The space you’ll create through movement and players stretching the field of play also allows for unique play design off situational triggers.”

Players can create additional scoring by optimizing passing and pace to catch defenders off guard. This creates positionless hockey. That’s not in the sense that every player can play anywhere on the ice, but rather that nearby teammates can swap roles seamlessly to optimize pressure. If a situation calls for a defenseman to play up or a center to drive wide to the net, quickly switching positions to the nearest player creates pressure and utilizes space more efficiently.

In Naurato’s system, these principles come down to creating chaos in the offensive zone. When he tosses out buzzwords in press conferences like 5-foot passes and o-zone structure, he’s referring to the use of players in keeping opponents moving. Every pass means the opponent needs to reposition, and these can be especially deadly across the so-called “Royal Road” — an imaginary line through the vertical center of the ice.

But in Michigan’s upcoming matchup with Colgate, that chaotic structure could be put to the test. This season, the Raiders have foiled chaos by absorbing said chaos and biding their time. Of course, the Wolverines have seen this before — against Notre Dame, a team it went 1-2-1 against this season with three overtime games. Beating that sort of structure simply comes down wreaking havoc:

“At times, they sit back and they’ll play super defensively and sit in their structure and try to block shots and not let guys get to the net,” senior defenseman Keaton Pehrson said of Notre Dame after a shootout loss Feb. 24. “So it makes it tough. That’s why we just got to create a little chaos there to get them out of their structure and try to get a goal.”

Michigan might see something similar when it plays Colgate, so how will the Wolverines overcome it? Against the Fighting Irish, they didn’t have a convincing answer outside of their very first game against a passive defense. This is where o-zone structure — or more accurately, predictability — matters.

This relies on the creativity of its roster — the cerebral minds of Fantilli, freshman forward Gavin Brindley or sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes — but it also simplifies the process. By making reads on the puck as they enter the zone, players can lean on multiple backup options instead of being forced to riff on the spot if their primary read doesn’t materialize.

That’s exactly how Michigan beat Minnesota last week. By reading the defense and finding open space — either on the borders of the slot or on the back left post — freshman forward Rutger McGroarty created two goals in 34 seconds. Sophomore forward Dylan Duke scored the game-winner because his read took him to the net, where he historically makes good things happen. Playing not only to those strengths, but triggering them at certain flashpoints leads to an offense that can overwhelm even the top team in the nation.

That’s especially prescient considering the makeup of postseason hockey. Against the best of the NCAA, o-zone scoring matters more than a smattering of transition chances.

“When you look at all the NHL goals, 50% are scored off o-zone and 42% are scored off the rush,” Naurato said. “And then go track goals in the playoffs and see how they’re scored. It’s like 70/30.”

By coaching that predictability — even if it’s inside an elaborate system that seemingly no one has figured out how to stymie — Michigan has put itself in position to make noise in the NCAA Tournament. If the Wolverines can lean on their structure as an inherent advantage against other teams, they could continue to enjoy the torrid scoring they’ve made a living off of this season.

Because what makes Michigan’s offense tick isn’t the intrinsic creativity of players like Fantilli or Hughes. It’s not even really the way those skaters play under Naurato’s system.

Michigan’s offense thrives because it ruins everyone’s defense in the process.