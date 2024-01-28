The No. 14 Michigan hockey team was right there.

Right on the cusp of its first Big Ten sweep, right on the verge of a defining moment in its season, right on the brink of finally proving it could play winning hockey against quality opponents for two straight nights.

But once again, the Wolverines couldn’t get over the hump.

In a back-and-forth matchup, Michigan (13-8-3 overall, 6-6-2 Big Ten) fell at the hands of No. 3 Wisconsin (19-6-1, 10-4-0) in overtime, 6-5. The loss split the series, continuing the Wolverines’ season-long quest for a conference sweep.

“They’re a good team,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. We believe we are too. It stings that we didn’t get it done, but I thought it was a good effort overall.”

Heading into Saturday’s game with a series-opening win under its belt, the Wolverines were in a familiar position. Just look at last weekend against Michigan State, mid-November against Penn State, late October against Ohio State.

And they couldn’t break the pattern, no matter how hard they fought.

In a first period filled with fireworks, that fight was on full display. Through 20 minutes, both teams combined for a total of seven goals and seven penalties. Michigan struck first on an early power play, as junior forward Dylan Duke positioned himself perfectly at the net front to bury a rebound.

The Wolverines’ celebration was cut short, though, as the Badgers responded within 30 seconds. From there, both teams traded leads — and penalties — as they battled for an advantage.

Wisconsin took a quick one-goal lead before the Wolverines came storming back midway through the period. Off an intercepted attempt to clear the puck, freshman forward Nick Moldenhauer converted on another Michigan power play. Thirty seconds later, sophomore forward Josh Eernisse scored from the left circle to put the Wolverines up 3-2.

The Badgers tied it up again, but Duke closed out the period just how he started it — with a power play goal from the net front to give Michigan a one-score advantage.

“Dylan’s a beast in front of the net,” sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey said. “When you have that out there, things will go well for you.”

Not only did the Wolverines convert on three power plays during the first frame — their top-ranked power play unit overpowering Wisconsin’s top-ranked penalty kill unit — but they also killed all three of their own penalties, taking a 4-3 lead into the locker room.

Early in the second period, however, the Badgers broke through on their fourth power play. Wisconsin forward Quinn Finley potted his second of the night to knot the score once again.

The ensuing 18 minutes shaped up to be an antithesis to the chaotic opening frame. Both teams looked more levelheaded and more keyed in on defense. Wisconsin killed its one and only penalty while Michigan barely missed a handful of quality chances, leaving the game tied at 4-4.

With the outcome hinging on the final 20 minutes of play, the winner of the third period would take the game — and, in the Wolverines’ case, the series.

Following up on his three-point performance in Michigan’s series-opening win, who else but Frank Nazar III to give the Wolverines an edge? The sophomore forward finished off a pass from linemate Rutger McGroarty to put Michigan up 5-4, just about five minutes into the period.

As had become a trend throughout the game, though, that lead was short-lived. The Badgers kept their composure, and with forward Owen Mehlenbacher’s first career goal, they knotted the score right back up with roughly eight minutes left to play.

The waning minutes swelled with desperation, but neither team could net a game winner, sending the matchup to overtime.

And just 57 seconds in, Wisconsin spoiled the Wolverines’ hopes of finally clawing their way over the hump. Badgers forward Christian Fitzgerald streaked down the right wing before firing a shot past graduate goaltender Jake Barczewski, securing the 6-5 sudden-death victory.

“There’s no magic pill (to get a sweep),” Naurato said. “That urgency, like when we had the puck in their zone for the last seven minutes of the game, and their goalie made three big saves. And they went in on our side. It doesn’t mean that our goalie didn’t make big saves tonight, but they got one more bounce than us.”

Michigan was right there. A highly sought after and much-needed conference sweep was well within its grasp. But one more bounce can define a game — and sometimes, even a weekend.

And once again, the Wolverines couldn’t get that bounce to go their way.