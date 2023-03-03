The No. 4 Michigan hockey team is one that lives and dies by special teams. When the Wolverines’ powerplay is functioning at capacity, they’re an incredibly hard team to beat. But when that’s not the case, things start to fall apart.

Take for example, the fact that when Michigan outscores its opponents in a game on special teams, it has a nearly flawless 8-1 record. Even when that’s expanded to include games in which they win or tie the special teams battle, the Wolverines still retain an 18-4-2 record.

But that must be contrasted with their 2-7-1 record when they lose the special teams battle. Clearly, as Michigan’s powerplay and penalty kill go, so go the Wolverines.

This is in large part due to the fact that special teams are not a minor facet of Michigan’s games. Rather, penalties and power plays practically dominate the Wolverines’ game flow. For instance, this past Saturday against Notre Dame, the two teams combined for 48 penalty minutes, and those totals are not outliers for Michigan.

As the second most penalized team in the country, the Wolverines boast 110 more penalty minutes than the team in third place. But conversely, they’re also the team that has been afforded the sixth most power play opportunities. Their playstyle is one that attracts infractions, on both sides of the ice.

This routine of constant parades to the penalty box has at points frustrated Michigan coach Brandon Naurato.

“The more five-on-five we can play the better,” Naurato said Feb. 27. “Not because we don’t want to be on the powerplay, but because we just don’t want to be killing for a period every game. I think it’s a momentum breaker. … We can’t get through a period without something crazy happening.”

The Wolverines want to play even strength, but as Michigan moves into the postseason, that isn’t a guarantee — especially in the Big Ten Tournament. Their speedy identity attracts opponents who use physicality to slow games down — and with physicality comes infractions. Naurato fully expects this, but is nonetheless looking to shift his team’s outlook on special teams without worrying about what gets called in either direction.

“It’s just gonna keep coming,” Naurato said. “We’ve just got to weather the storm and control what we can control.”

In Naurato’s book, that looks like increasing production on the power play.

Through Michigan’s first eight games of the regular season, its powerplay emerged at a blistering 31.8 percent efficiency, good for first in the nation by a wide margin. Since then however, the numbers have come back down to earth and sit at 23.2 percent on the season. But more fascinating, the Wolverines have only outperformed an opponent on special teams twice since Nov. 17.

In its upcoming stretch of tough playoff games, Michigan’s outlook could be defined by whether or not its power play can return to being a lethal weapon. That is especially true against teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble like Michigan State and Notre Dame, as those opponents try to eke their way into March. As games tighten with stronger and stronger competition, there will be less room for error on every front, just look back to last year’s NCAA Tournament in which the Wolverines lost in a Frozen Four overtime.

“We had four power plays in two games in the regional and we were 3-for-4,” Naurato said. “We had zero in the semifinal game. … But this year, man, the more 5-on-5 we can play, it helps us.”

Michigan and Naurato may hope for calmer games with more steady even strength play, because they’re a team that can overcome most with talent alone. But they’re also aware that if that doesn’t materialize, they’ll have to turn to their powerplay.

“When our powerplay scores it inflates everything,” Naurato said. “… It’s just getting the powerplay going. I really believe that it’s the one thing.”

For the Wolverines to surge, they need to win the special teams battles. If they can do that, they hope the rest falls in line.