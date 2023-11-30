You’ve seen it online and seen the merchandise at the M-Den: “Michigan vs. Everybody.” For the Michigan football team, there is a clear mindset that no one is rooting for it.

While no scandal or investigation has plagued the No. 13 Michigan hockey team, it has nonetheless adopted that same outlook. With the hockey team’s history of success in the sport, there is no abundance of sympathy amid a rough patch. The Wolverines have faced adversity this season to the tune of major injuries, an uncontrollable and unfortunately inevitable part of hockey.

As they look to push past a tough start to the season, the Wolverines are trying to adopt the “Michigan vs Everybody” mentality — not as villains, but as a signal of perseverance through adversity.

“When you come to Michigan, you come here to win,” senior defenseman Steven Holtz said Tuesday. “The hard thing with that is that every team wants to kick you out of the rink. … Everyone wants to beat Michigan, I think it truly is that ‘Michigan vs. Everybody’ mentality.”

The Wolverines are not where they want to be with a record sitting around .500. Playing through injuries to key players, a difficult non-conference schedule and against a hefty Big Ten conference, Michigan hasn’t had an easy season, feeling like those outside of the program are against its success. Michigan coach Brandon Naurato described the current state of the team as “surviving.”

With three sophomore forwards out with significant injuries — Jackson Hallum, Rutger McGroarty and Mark Estapa — the Wolverines are without vital production which has impacted them in many ways. The three injured players held a combined 29 points, meaning 15% of Michigan’s points thus far are attributed to three people who cannot contribute. The depleted roster has also forced the healthy players into more ice time and intense shifts. According to Naurato, compared to last year, top forwards are playing upward of five additional minutes each game, which physically drains them by the third period.

Due to the roster depletions, the “Michigan vs. Everybody” mentality feels more prevalent than ever, even though this adversity is out of their control. And the Wolverines can either let it overpower them or they can control their own narrative. They feel it’s up to them to prove everybody wrong.

“Michigan vs. Everybody” has served as a unifying phrase for the Michigan football team as it faces one controversy after another this season. For the Wolverine hockey team, the phrase signifies stepping up in the face of adversity. And because of their suboptimal record, especially in conference play, a mindset shift could ignite a spark for Michigan’s season.

“You can just appreciate when everyone is against you, the whole ‘Michigan vs. Everybody’ thing,” Naurato said. “I think what (the football team) has overcome is what makes them so real.”

Naurato looks to follow the Wolverine football team’s lead. “Michigan vs. Everybody” is the perception that the world is rooting against Michigan. Injuries don’t villainize a hockey team because they’re a part of the game. But when extended injuries happen to top players and adversity is added, the Wolverines can’t help but feel like the world is against it. Healthy players can take on more commanding roles and become key playmakers to the team — but they need to push through the mental block in order to do so.

Naurato recognizes that the circumstances surrounding Michigan hockey and football programs are different. But the Wolverine skaters hope this mentality can revive the hockey season too.