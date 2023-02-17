COLUMBUS — The Michigan hockey team’s Thursday night matchup with Ohio State will go down in the record books as a tie, but it may as well have gone under the loss column.

Because for the better part of 65-plus minutes, the 10th-ranked Buckeyes (17-11-3 overall, 11-9-2 Big Ten) turned the fourth-ranked Wolverines (20-9-2, 12-8-1) into a shell of their usual potent selves. As a two-goal lead faded into a 3-3 tie and Big Ten shootout loss, Michigan saw its seven-game win streak end in frustrating fashion.

“Even when we were up 3-1, it wasn’t like we were playing great hockey,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “(It’s just that) pucks went in the net. We just didn’t play with enough urgency tonight and effort for this time of year.”

Currently, just three points separate the Wolverines and Buckeyes between second and third place in the Big Ten. With its accompanying home-ice advantage for two rounds of the conference tournament, that rank in the standings might as well hang in front of them like a carrot on a stick.

Despite it being in sight, for the majority of Thursday’s contest, Michigan failed to grab it. Although it grabbed a brief 3-1 lead off goals from freshmen forwards Adam Fantilli and Jackson Hallum, as well as freshman defenseman Luca Fantilli, those resulted from momentary triumphs — not sustained success.

When loose pucks skittered toward the boards, its skaters struggled to win the ensuing battles. Faced with strong backchecking, they gave up turnover after turnover that dismantled their offense — usually the most potent in the Big Ten. And when the Buckeyes carried it the other way, they turned their ample puck possession into chances to heavily outshoot the Wolverines, 40-17.

“We turned pucks over and didn’t win enough battles on the wall,” Naurato said. “… They outplayed us. They just wanted it more.”

Ohio State’s hungry play soon caused mounting frustrations, leading to a lack of discipline by Michigan. Freshman forward Rutger McGroarty embodied that with his 10-minute misconduct penalty at the end of the second period. That included a face-masking penalty by freshman defenseman Seamus Casey, leading to a five-minute power play that helped the Buckeyes take momentum.

But despite the Wolverines killing a perfect 4-for-4 penalties, that penalty kill success didn’t stop Ohio State’s abundant opportunities at even strength from translating to the scoreboard. With two goals from forward Tate Singleton and another from forward Matt Cassidy, the Buckeyes overcame Michigan’s lucky breaks to knot the game, 3-3.

Still, Michigan hung around to force overtime — and the subsequent shootout — by shutting down many of Ohio State’s chances. As Hallum tied up loose pucks in the extra frame and sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards fought off puck carriers around his own net, they clamped down to give their team a chance to win. Even with sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes exiting with an apparent injury midway through the second period, the Wolverines pieced together defense pairings that succeeded in preventing a game-deciding goal against.

Especially as the third period and overtime wore on, pairings like Edwards and junior defenseman Steven Holtz combined with the play of forwards like freshman Frank Nazar III and Hallum to buy into team defense. Through key bursts of effort that shut down scoring threats in the waning minutes of the contest, they ensured the game remained tied to end overtime.

Yet without allowing a goal, the Wolverines still looked nothing like the team their recent dominant stretch reflects. Even if Thursday was an aberration, it was a wakeup call for a group riding so much confidence into a key road matchup.

“It’s just details,” sophomore forward Mark Estapa said. “I mean, every little detail’s gotta be good.”

And by officially tying the matchup — but ceding two conference points to Ohio State due to the shootout loss — Michigan may cost itself the second-place home ice advantage, making future road matchups in the Big Ten Tournament all the more likely. But for a team that plays for process and not just results, the way it was outplayed certainly weighs heavier than any drop in the standings could reflect.

“We have to be able to close those ones out,” Estapa said. “But the good thing about it is we have an opportunity to beat them Saturday.”

Because Thursday night, the Wolverines got beat handily. For a team so focused on the process, the manner in which it lost exposes plenty of problems as the postseason looms.