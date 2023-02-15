Every team wants depth — but nobody wants to need it.

No one wants to see a player go down, no one wants to have to deliver the bad news and nobody wants to roll out a thin lineup in a big game. But the No. 4 Michigan hockey team has faced a slew of injuries throughout the season. Forced to roll out depleted lineup after depleted lineup each weekend, the Wolverines have repeatedly tested their depth.

Now, though, Michigan is getting healthier. And riding a seven-game win streak while still playing each game without some combination of Adam Fantilli, Rutger McGroarty, Seamus Casey, Frank Nazar III, Mackie Samoskevich, Jacob Truscott and more, the Wolverines are peaking at the right time.

So with his team playing its best hockey of the season despite consistently missing key contributors, Michigan coach Brandon Naurato is taking a new outlook on what getting that depth back means:

“When you’re not hurt all year, you have more healthy competition,” Naurato said Feb. 6. “Samoskevich misses a weekend, (freshman forward Gavin Brindley) and Fantilli’s line lights it up, (Samoskevich) wants to come back and contribute. It’s not about Brindley scoring and he’s upset about it — he wants to score as well. And now they’re both scoring.”

For much of the season, there hasn’t been room for that healthy competition. With a seemingly different set of players out each week, the lack of available players constrained Naurato to play whoever’s healthy, regardless of the best role for them at the time. But with players like Samoskevich and Nazar starting to return, Naurato can finally take advantage of the depth he desires.

Look at sophomore forward Mark Estapa. Leading the country in penalty minutes at the time, Naurato elected to bench him for the Wolverines’ Feb. 4 contest against Wisconsin. Clearly, Estapa understood the message. Despite Michigan and Michigan State combining for 139 penalty minutes across the past weekend’s series, Estapa avoided taking a single one.

And because Naurato finally has the bodies he needs to make decisions like that, he notices that everyone is working a little bit harder to earn ice time.

“When players are starting to come back in the lineup, other guys get a little more serious, a little more dialed for whatever reason,” Naurato said. “It’s just human nature, they turn it up because they want to stay in or stay on the power play or stay in at the end of the game. So you have to perform.”

That need to perform goes past just cleaning up an issue like Estapa did. Suddenly, every player is looking to maximize their potential even more than before, working extra hard to nail down even the most minute details to secure their spot.

So, due to the blooming healthy competition in recent weeks, the Wolverines now have something they’ve lacked for much of the season — true scoring depth.

Pairing Estapa with Fantilli and Brindley on Friday, Naurato’s newest top line displayed encouraging results. Add to that the Samoskevich – T.J. Hughes – Dylan Duke second line, and assuming full health, Nazar, McGroarty, and freshman forward Jackson Hallum.

With all the talent across those three potential lines, Naurato asks the question:

“Which is your first line?”

Naurato mentions the fact that previously, an off night for one line doomed the Wolverines. Now, on the other hand, losing one line’s production means that there’s still two or three more that can fill its shoes.

That depth extends beyond the offense, too. On the back end, defenseman like freshmen Luca Fantilli and senior Jay Keranen — neither of whom played on the top three pairings to start the year — are growing into their expanded roles, and making a case for ice time, even when Truscott and Casey return.

“If any team takes two of their top four D out and two of their top six forwards, it’s a major hole,” Naurato said. “… Gee, Keranen was a forward at the start of the year, he’s stepped up. … Nobody’s perfect, but guys have stepped up big time, which is awesome. That’s depth.”

With that depth throughout the entire lineup, everything falls into place for Michigan. Suddenly, it has three lines that, quite frankly, can compete with most opponents’ first. Meanwhile, less-heralded defensemen at the top of their game back up the production of the Wolverines’ stars. All together, it forms a team that — playing the best hockey of its season — nobody wants to face.

That’s depth — the depth that Michigan both wants and needs.