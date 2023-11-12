If you’ve watched the No. 8 Michigan hockey team this season, you’ve probably felt a sense of dejá vú.

The Wolverines have consistently struggled to close out games, finding themselves in an undesirable pattern of squandering leads in the final period. That’s exactly what happened in Friday’s loss to No. 6 Minnesota. And through two periods in Saturday’s rematch, clutching a 2-1 lead, Michigan was in the same position.

But this time, despite all-too-familiar third-period blunders, the Wolverines finally finished strong.

In an aggressive matchup, Michigan (5-5-2 overall, 1-3-2 Big Ten) outlasted the Gophers (5-3-2, 1-2-1) in a shootout win, 3-2, to split the series and begin to turn the tides of its overarching struggle to close out games.

Both the Wolverines and Gophers fought for the upper hand throughout the first period, finding themselves neck and neck in an aggressive battle. Michigan created a number of quality chances in front of the net, though it wasn’t able to generate viable momentum early.

Despite relatively even competition, the Wolverines held an ever-so-slight advantage heading into the first intermission. Scrambling around the net with just about seven minutes left in the period, Michigan peppered Minnesota goalkeeper Justen Close with five shots in quick succession before freshman forward Nick Moldenhauer buried the sixth.

The Wolverines found themselves in a familiar position through one period: in possession of a slim lead. All eyes were on whether Michigan could sustain that lead.

A penalty-less first period quickly faded into the background as both teams combined for five penalties in the second frame — two of which resulted in goals.

After successfully killing the first penalty of the game — boosted by some extra energy from the crowd following an appearance by the Michigan football team and coach Jim Harbaugh — Michigan couldn’t hang on during its second penalty kill. Minnesota forward Brody Lamb nailed a wrist shot top shelf, knotting the game at 1-1.

However, it wasn’t long before the Wolverines responded and reclaimed their advantage. Mirroring the Gophers’ goal-scoring play from the opposite end of the ice, Michigan capitalized on its first power play opportunity of the night with a wrist shot from sophomore forward Frank Nazar III.

Up 2-1 to start the final period, Michigan was once again in control of its own destiny. The Wolverines needed 20 more minutes of good hockey — just like they’d been playing for the first 40 — to close out the game and get back in the win column.

And despite a few lapses, that’s exactly what they did.

A Michigan power play midway through the third frame offered a chance to extend the lead, but the Wolverines couldn’t capitalize as a strong shot from Nazar sailed high in the final seconds.

Their defense momentarily made up for the missed opportunity, propelled by a myriad of blocks — particularly from sophomore defenseman Tyler Duke, who laid out multiple times to deflect the puck out of harm’s way — and confident play from graduate goalkeeper Jake Barczewski.

However, the Gophers broke through with under five minutes left on the clock, tying the game back up off a redirect from Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud.

Both teams failed to score in the waning minutes of the final frame, sending the contest to overtime. Similar to the majority of the game, possession swung back and forth for the five minutes of overtime — with both teams still tied at the conclusion and the game headed to a shootout.

The first three shots of the shootout were saved, before sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey broke the ice. Barczewski saved the ensuing Minnesota shot, securing the shootout win for Michigan.

And in doing so, the Wolverines secured a much-needed win and started to turn the tides of a season-long struggle.