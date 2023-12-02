SOUTH BEND — If the Michigan hockey team’s game against Notre Dame Friday was a footrace, then the Wolverines were a step behind from the very beginning.

In Friday’s matchup, the Fighting Irish played with urgency and pace, beating No. 13 Michigan to the puck and winning one-on-one battles along the boards. The Wolverines simply could not keep pace, and the 6-1 final score reflects that fact.

Michigan failed to control the space in front of graduate goaltender Jake Barczewski, as well as create traffic near the net in Notre Dame’s end.

Indeed, these woes officially began seven minutes into the first period when scored its first goal of the night. Irish forward Landon Slaggert snuck past the Michigan defense, giving himself a one-on-one with Barczewski — an opportunity he soon capitalized on when he outlasted Barczewski and tucked the puck neatly past his pads to give his team the lead.

The goal came after a breakdown at center ice — one in which the Fighting Irish were ultimately able to break past the Wolverines last line of defense and put the goaltender in a difficult position in-tight. This was only the first goal of the game; however, Michigan’s inability to protect its own netfront became a trend for nearly every goal that came after it:

The second goal came off a scramble in the crease. The third came off a passing play down low to the slot that found the back of the net. The fourth goal looked nearly identical to the first. The same trend repeated for almost every goal, highlighting the Wolverines’ difficulty protecting the cage throughout the contest.

“It starts with team defense.” sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey said. “It starts with every guy. They had a really good (offensive) zone — their structure was good, but it was simple. It wasn’t like there was anything crazy that they were doing, we just weren’t in our spots.”

These shortcomings on the defensive end also manifested at the other end of the ice. Offensively, the Wolverines struggled to penetrate the net and created sustained pressure in the offensive zone. In the last two periods of the game, Michigan generated a mere 12 shots on goal, with a majority of these shots coming from perimeter areas that were unthreatening.

The Wolverines didn’t control the netfront on either end, and it cost them.

“I don’t think we delivered enough pucks,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “We had three shots, and that was not the plan for the third. We just didn’t get enough second chance opportunities. When we did, it was good, and it created chaos, but they were harder at their end of the net than we were at their end of the net.”

Sometimes, Michigan found rare success outside of its netfront troubles. The Wolverines’ lone goal came off a power play strike from sophomore forward T.J. Hughes, who rifled the puck from the point to put them on the board. Even though this goal tied the game 1-1, Michigan still did not seem to pose a danger at the net.

Senior goaltender Noah West — who came in relief of Barczewski in the third period — wants to see more from the Wolverines on both ends of the ice:

“I think as a whole we need to be better at our own net front,” West said. “But also we need to be better in the offensive zone, taking away the goalie’s eyes so that way we can get pucks on net and create chaos.”

The Wolverines may have struggled to create these high-danger chances, but the Fighting Irish were able to do so and capitalize on them in moments that mattered. Michigan’s struggles at the netfront — on both the defensive and offensive ends — lost it the race before the starting pistol even sounded.