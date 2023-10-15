AMHERST, Mass. — The No. 6 Michigan hockey team is no stranger to playing down a skater.

Heading to the box seven separate times throughout the Wolverines’ (2-2 overall) second matchup with Massachusetts (2-1) on Saturday, penalties and a third-period collapse left Michigan with a split series as it fell to the Minutemen, 6-3.

Battling for the upper hand throughout the first period, neither team took an advantage heading into the first intermission.

The Wolverines struggled to stay disciplined as they committed three penalties within the first 20 minutes, but they held strong on the penalty kill. Disrupting the Minutemen’s offensive rhythm and forcing them to regroup in the neutral zone, Michigan’s penalty kill unit — with the help of graduate goalkeeper Jacob Barczewski — kept the score even.

A fourth penalty, levied on sophomore forward Gavin Brindley right as the first period buzzer sounded, left Michigan down a skater to start the second period. Bolstered by a disconnected power play performance from UMass, the Wolverines escaped the disadvantage once again.

After failing to capitalize on two power play chances in the first period, sophomore forward Frank Nazar III broke through on Michigan’s third man-up opportunity. With space in front of him at the top of the right circle, Nazar flicked a wrist shot past Minutemen goalie Michael Hrabal to put the Wolverines on the board just under five minutes into the second frame.

Not long after, freshman forward Garrett Schifsky secured his third goal of the weekend with a quick rebound off a high shot from freshman forward Nick Moldenhauer.

Up 2-0 midway through the second, a successful UMass coach’s challenge sent senior defenseman Steven Holtz to the locker room with a five-minute major and presented Michigan’s penalty kill unit with its biggest test of the night.

Thanks to stellar positioning, heads-up play and lockdown goaltending, Barczewski and the Wolverines stayed perfect, leaving the Minutemen with nothing to show for across 13 power play minutes in the first two periods.

But facing another 5-on-4 situation early in the third period, the Minutemen finally broke through Michigan’s penalty kill unit. Following a holding penalty on sophomore forward Josh Eernisse and an ensuing scramble in front of the net, UMass defenseman Ryan Ufko buried the puck in the back of the net to cut the Wolverines’ lead in half.

And after they got the first, the floodgates opened for the Minutemen.

Under a minute later, UMass defenseman Owen Murray tied the game as he skated from behind the net and put the puck behind Barczewski. Another shot from Minutemen defenseman Scott Morrow around the six-minute mark was originally ruled as a non-goal off the pipe, but an official review later in the period gave UMass a 3-2 lead.

With Michigan on its heels, the Minutemen stretched their advantage to 4-2 as the Wolverines looked out of sorts on defense. Barczewski’s brick wall crumbled, while Michigan’s penalty kill unit wore down and allowed two power play goals in the third period.

Two empty-net goals secured the victory for UMass in the final minutes, as the Minutemen took a 6-2 lead. Michigan tallied one more goal on the night, but it was too late to make any difference.

What initially looked like a strength for the Wolverines — their seemingly rock-solid penalty kill unit — eventually fell apart as the penalties continued racking up, ultimately taking Michigan’s chance for a weekend sweep with it.