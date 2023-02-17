COLUMBUS — It’s easy to be fooled by a team on a seven-game heater.

That’s exactly what the No. 4 Michigan hockey team was entering its matchup with No. 10 Ohio State Thursday night. But while its recent record reflected a well-oiled juggernaut, this iteration of the Wolverines featured a completely different machine. In the midst of reentering three core skaters to the line chart, Thursday’s lineup represented the most healthy group of the season.

But boasting what should’ve been an even greater lineup, Michigan (20-10-1 overall, 12-9 Big Ten) lacked cohesion in its 4-3 shootout loss to Ohio State (18-11-2, 11-9-1). While returnees to the lineup like freshman forward Adam Fantilli made their mark early, the Wolverines had few consistent answers to the Buckeyes’ prevalent backchecking.

For the entire first period, Michigan struggled to reach its usual pace on offense. Against an Ohio State squad that finished checks, crashed for loose pucks and pinched at the blue line, the Wolverines clearly looked uncomfortable. Across the entire first period, they mustered just three shots — though one ended in a goal by freshman forward Adam Fantilli. But even so, they still entered the first intermission knotted 1-1 thanks to a goal by Buckeyes forward Tate Singleton.

By the time they retook the ice, it seemed like they had cracked Ohio State’s pressure. Despite getting outshot gaudily on the box score, two shots from freshmen defenseman Luca Fantilli and forward Jackson Hallum counted where it mattered: the scoreboard. Their goals created a 3-1 lead just six minutes into the second frame.

Those unexpected contributions were sorely needed, because just two minutes later, a mistimed line change left the Buckeyes with a 1-on-1 break. Before Luca could close out on him, forward Matt Cassidy cut the lead to 3-2.

After that goal, things only got worse for Michigan. Sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes — its bellcow on the blue line — left the ice for the rest of the game midway through the second period. Then freshman forward Rutger McGroarty took a 10-minute misconduct penalty at the end of the period in his first game back from an injury. That only thinned an already sparse bench further for the third period.

The resulting adjustments meant more ice time for the remaining skaters, tiring them out in the process. Combined with a litany of penalties, that left them fighting to tread water.

All that culminated in another Singleton goal, one that ignited the crowd in a scarlet and gray fury. Backed against a wall and with no way out but through the Buckeyes’ unrelenting backcheck, the Wolverines repeatedly came up empty. Through regulation time, they were tremendously outshot, 38-15.

Without contributors like Hughes and with its lines significantly jumbled compared to previous outings, Michigan looked like a distant shell of its recently dominant self. It might have been on a seven-game win streak, but Ohio State’s persistent checking and success in the offensive zone rendered it ineffective for large swaths of the game.

By overtime, both teams traded chances and penalties, with the Buckeyes largely in the driver’s seat. They couldn’t capitalize fully, however, and the Wolverines limped into the shootout. Ohio State captain Jake Wise scored his opening shootout attempt in front of a deafening crowd, and his team skated to a 4-3 victory.

Michigan entered Columbus looking like one of the best teams in college hockey. But after 60 minutes where it struggled to find a rhythm, it left as a unit searching for answers.