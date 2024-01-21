The series sweep has been an elusive achievement for the No. 15 Michigan hockey team in Big Ten play this season. After dominating No. 7 Michigan State on Friday, the Wolverines had one of their best opportunities yet to break the trend on Saturday.

But once again, they came up short.

In a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair, Michigan (11-8-3 overall, 4-6-2 Big Ten) failed to close out against the Spartans (16-5-3, 10-2-2), losing 7-5 to split the weekend series. The Wolverines dominated early, but met their downfall halfway through the game, allowing six unanswered goals and failing to reignite its own offense.

Michigan came out swinging from the opening draw, tallying seven shots in the first three minutes — which matched Michigan State’s eventual first period total. Even on an early penalty kill, the Wolverines didn’t let up their offensive attack, initiating timely clears and strong forechecks that even led to a shorthanded shot opportunity.

On its own power play minutes later, Michigan was also unsuccessful on the scoring front, but settled into its desired passing schemes to create multiple dangerous chances. And less than a minute after returning to even strength, the Wolverines’ forecheck showed up once again as sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty stripped a Spartan player in the offensive zone. With a pass behind his back putting the puck at the net front, McGroarty perfectly set up sophomore forward T.J. Hughes for the score.

Michigan’s 19 shots on goal defined the first period, but not necessarily the score, as Michigan State managed to capitalize on its second power play opportunity of the night to tie the game at 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

The second period was a different story — two different stories, actually.

In the first 10 minutes, the Wolverines piled on three more goals, finally making the score reflect their dominant play. Hughes notched his second of the night on a two-on-one breakaway with freshman forward Nick Moldenhauer. Then, McGroarty took over, scoring twice, with his second coming on the power play, to give Michigan a 4-1 lead.

But then the tides turned, and suddenly multiple defensive miscues from the Wolverines allowed four unanswered Spartan goals to turn a commanding lead into a 5-4 deficit. Michigan’s failed checks, sloppy turnovers and diminished offensive presence easily let Michigan State back into the game. The Wolverines that started the game in such dominant fashion had vanished.

As the third period got under way, Michigan never fully reappeared. The Wolverines showed sparks that were handily put out by Michigan State. They won faceoffs and puck battles, but they didn’t score.

The Spartans, on the other hand, expanded their lead after capitalizing on another Michigan turnover in their offensive zone. With an empty net score in the waning minutes, Michigan State effectively put the final bow on its comeback victory, even though the Wolverines managed to notch one final goal in the 7-5 loss.

After quieting the hostile Munn Ice Arena crowd with a slew of goals on Friday, Michigan had every opportunity to claim the weekend sweep. Instead, it let the Spartans return the favor with a slew of their own goals in the second half of Friday’s game.

For now, the Big Ten sweep will remain an elusive feat for the Wolverines.