BOSTON — As the Michigan hockey team’s skaters lined up along the goal line prior to the game, each one exuded a calm about themselves. Standing side by side, their relaxed auroras made it look like they were about to play any other game. And just as throughout the season, one-by-one the starters were called to skate forward.

But this time, they were being called to something greater. Called to compete for a spot in the National Championship. Called for a chance to write their names into the history books.

Upon hearing their names called, each skater sprinted to the blue line before lifting up the front end of a skate, slowly bringing them to a stop — while hoping their season doesn’t screech to a halt as well.

Already lined up on the other blue line, Denver heard a similar — but opposite — call. Called to thwart Michigan’s season. Called to propel themselves into the championship. Called to send the Wolverines’ stars into the NHL empty-handed in the process.

And it was the Pioneers who answered the call.

In the Frozen Four semifinal, the Wolverines (31-10-1 overall) fell to Denver (30-9-1), 3-2, in a down-to-the-wire overtime bout, ending their Big Ten and NCAA Regional Championship season short of their ultimate goal. Michigan failed to reach a National Title, and was left standing in TD Garden being able to do nothing but look up towards the summit of college hockey.

The two teams matched up so well that it took extra time to decide the victor. The overtime frame alternated between tactful neutral zone battles and track-style high speed chases down the ice. Both goaltenders weathered storms throughout, but it was forward Carter Savoie who finally ended the chaos. A rebound off Portillo went right to him in front of the crease, and he redirected it into the goal to send Michigan packing.

Just as the goal finalized Denver’s control, it was the Pioneers who took early control of the high-stakes affair. The aggressors early on, Denver created space in the slot and opened up its offense with speed and clinical precision, while breaking up a plethora of Michigan attacks before the puck could reach goaltender Magnus Chrona.

Building off that momentum, the Pioneers struck first. With less than nine minutes left in the first period forward Brett Stapley pounced on a rebound to secure the early lead.

Denver did more than just score to assert dominance early. Its stellar puck control and backcheck held the Wolverines without a shot on net throughout the first 16-plus minutes, but Michigan got itself settled in as the second period began.

And four minutes into the second, the Wolverines broke even. Although the Pioneers’ effective net-out poke checking continued to give Michigan fits, Chrona’s poke check on a Michigan attack ended up back in the Wolverines’ control. Senior forward Nolan Moyle centered the puck in front of the crease, and senior forward Jimmy Lambert redirected it in front to beat Chrona.

The game-tying goal quickened the game’s pace, and as Denver continued on its first period offensive aggression, Michigan followed suit.

Michigan’s bounce-back response from the first period to the second was reciprocated in the third. Just as the Pioneers looked like they’d skate towards victory with a redirect goal by forward Cameron Wright six minutes into the third period, the Wolverines responded only four minutes later.

Sophomore forward Thomas Bordeleau smacked a hopping puck out of the air and into the net, tying the game at two. The goal set the scene for the dramatic overtime ending, where Savoie’s goal sent Denver into a victorious frenzy.

The thrilling overtime finish was a culmination of three intense periods of hockey. With every Denver attack, with every broken-up offensive sequence and with every puck that passed Portillo, Michigan looked less and less capable of advancing to the National Championship.

And on Saturday, the Wolverines will watch it from home.