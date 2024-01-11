The month of November was not kind to the No. 15 Michigan hockey team. Three Wolverines went down with significant injuries, depleting their roster for the final games of the calendar year.

Sophomore forward Jackson Hallum suffered a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 3. Then, just two weeks later on Nov. 17, junior forward Mark Estapa left the game with a knee injury and sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty was taken to the hospital on a stretcher following a high-speed crash into the boards.

But now, as Michigan prepares for the second half of its season after a six-week break, the Wolverines are healthier and harnessing the positive energy of having their teammates back on the ice.

“It definitely makes an impact through competitiveness and just speed of the practice,” sophomore forward Frank Nazar III said Tuesday. “It makes things a lot more fun and a lot more entertaining just having everybody out there. It’s a little gloomy when guys are sitting in the training room not being able to practice or anything, and you kind of feel bad for them.”

Although Hallum remains sidelined, both Estapa and McGroarty are back in action. And junior defenseman Ethan Edwards, who missed the first half of the season recovering from shoulder surgery, is also making his return to the lineup. Michigan hopes those three key pieces returning can revitalize the team.

“I think it’s just good to get our whole group back on the ice,” Edwards said Jan. 6. “Coming off the break, it was good, it was almost better for me just to give me a few more weeks to rehab, but I was kind of chomping at the bit right when break started.”

Edwards’ excitement to be back — and his value for the Wolverines — was on full display in Michigan’s exhibition win on Saturday as he notched two goals and an assist. Adding him back provides Michigan more depth on the blue line, even assuming he doesn’t score at that high rate the rest of the season.

With McGroarty and Estapa returning, Michigan hopes it can pick up where it left off. McGroarty was off to a hot start before his injury, recording 18 points in 12 games. Now he returns to the Wolverines with a gold medal and momentum from the World Junior Championship. Though Estapa’s contributions fly more under the radar, he was a constant presence on the forecheck and penalty kill in addition to winning faceoffs at an impressive .630 rate.

While each of the returners bring individual value, the sheer number of additions back into the lineup is also impactful. For multiple weekend series after the injuries, Michigan dressed just 10 forwards. The sparse lineup was a problem not only on game days, but in practice too, as the overall wear and tear on the team was detrimental.

“We played with 10 forwards, but there were times where like eight were practicing, so you definitely can’t do everything you want to do,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “That’s the fine line of the load management stuff.”

With the extended break allowing time to heal, near full-strength practices have allowed Naurato and his coaching staff to implement new strategies to prepare for the gauntlet of Big Ten teams the Wolverines have left to face this season.

So far, Michigan feels it has started the new year on the right foot as a result. With time off to rest and recharge and three key pieces returning, Michigan’s practices have left it excited about its prospects for the home stretch of its season.

Now, the Wolverines just have to maintain their health and turn successful practices into winning games.