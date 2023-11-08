It takes something special to strike a nerve in Jake Barczewski.

Described by those around him as a calm and composed presence in net, the graduate goaltender also exudes that characteristic off the ice.

But when asked about the No. 8 Michigan hockey team’s impending matchup against No. 6 Minnesota, there was fire in Barczewski’s eyes and animosity in his words.

“Obviously that’s a team that knocked my previous team out of the tournament,” Barczewski said Tuesday, referring to the Golden Gophers’ 9-2 victory over Canisius in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament. “So it kind of hits personal for me, too. I’d like to get a win under my belt against them … so definitely gotta be dialed in this weekend.”

And Barczewski isn’t the only Wolverine with some added ambition this week; in fact, they all have it. After suffering its first sweep of the season at the hands of No. 3 Wisconsin, Michigan is digging in early in the week and leaning into the heightened passion as it prepares for this weekend’s heavyweight showdown.

“(We have) that fire from the guys in the locker room about like ‘It’s time to turn this thing around, we need to start taking steps and moving forward,’ ” sophomore forward Josh Eernisse said. “And that all starts this weekend. So I think it’s gonna be a really fun series.”

Eernisse, one of a few Minnesota-born Wolverines, is especially excited to square up against his hometown team.

“It’s a very cool experience for me,” Eernisse said. “Growing up, I used to watch Minnesota all the time on TV (and) go to games. … That’s the college hockey that I grew up with. So I think it’ll be special to play the Gophers for the first time in my career.”

As a team, Michigan often emphasizes that it treats every opponent the same, keeping its focus primarily internal while ensuring that no game gets overlooked.

But even beyond those with individual ties to the Gophers, the Wolverines still feel like there’s a special energy already permeating the locker room.

Following a series in which both contests were just a single play away from vastly different outcomes, the extra spark is natural — and could be exactly what Michigan needs.

“I think it’s another weekend but at the same time, we got to be ready to go,” Eernisse said. “The energy in the locker room is like we got to be dialed in this weekend. The coaches have been pushing hard so far this week in practice about just having all the little details down to a tee, that’s what it’s going to take.”

By embracing the “dialed in” mindset early in the week, moving past the losses in Madison and focusing on the opportunities ahead, the Wolverines hope to translate their passion into results.

“After this weekend, someone will write an article on either Michigan or Minnesota that they’re in a very, very bad spot,” Wolverines coach Brandon Naurato said. “And I’m betting on our guys that it won’t be us.”

With a palpable vigor in the air, honing in on the heightened emotions might just be Michigan’s key to escaping negative headlines and getting back in the win column.

After all, it was enough to fire up even the most calm and composed.