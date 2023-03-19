Amid a tumultuous year filled with a coaching search, the shuffling of team personnel and a crop of a dozen freshman and even more underclassmen, the music never stopped playing for the No. 4 Michigan hockey team.

Because 364 days later, the Wolverines are ice dancing again.

Earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament courtesy of the automatic qualifier gifted to the champion of the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan will head to Allentown, Penn., for the second year in a row. The Wolverines (24-11-3 overall) will face No. 15 seed and ECAC champion Colgate (19-15-5) Friday.

Should they beat the Raiders, they will face the winner of the Allentown Regional’s other matchup between host team Penn State (21-15-1) and Michigan Tech (24-10-4). Both teams earned at-large bids to make the Tournament.

Michigan would have earned a position in the Tournament regardless of this past Saturday’s comeback win over No. 1 Minnesota, due to its Pairwise Ranking this late in the season.

However, with another Big Ten Championship as the cherry on top, the Wolverines look to earn at least one more back-to-back success. In 2022, Michigan made it through to the Frozen Four in Boston, before eventually falling to Denver.

The Wolverines look to rectify that result in a win-or-go-home campaign that begins again on Friday, and they hope, ends with another trophy in Tampa.