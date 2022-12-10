EAST LANSING — Games against Michigan State have been easy for the Michigan hockey team in recent seasons, encapsulated by the Wolverines’ clean 6-0 record over the Spartans last season.

But it’s a new day in East Lansing, and that was clear from the opening faceoff.

Amid a season in which its program has been reinvigorated by a coaching change, No. 12 Michigan State (12-6-1 overall, 5-4-1 Big Ten) tested No. 6 Michigan’s (11-7-1, 3-5) mettle like it hadn’t in previous years. In a back-and-forth game where the teams traded chances, the Wolverines couldn’t respond to unfamiliar resistance and lost, 2-1.

The Spartans’ tenacity showed from the opening faceoff. In a wide open first period with few early stoppages, Michigan dominated possession and forced turnovers in its offensive zone. Only one ended up on the scoresheet — a wired wrist shot by freshman forward TJ Hughes.

But Michigan State didn’t back down, with near misses on a couple rush opportunities. After a scrum for the puck during a Spartan power play — one that cost them the advantage — the energy shifted toward the hard-nosed Spartans and they capitalized with a short-handed goal by defenseman Cole Krygier.

And unlike previous meetings, the Spartans ran with that energy.

After surrendering a few good shots to Michigan’s first line, they leaned on their speed to create frantic chances. That led to their second goal, slipping the puck past an avalanche of would-be shot blockers after junior goaltender Erik Portillo was drawn out of his net. Michigan created its own opportunities, but it faced a brick wall in the Spartans’ net — goaltender Dylan St. Cyr.

Trailing to start the third period, the Wolverines came out with a measured offensive approach that saw them establish possession in the offensive zone and try to set up scoring chances. Much of that was by force, as Michigan State kept bodies back to focus on preventing a tying goal. Few of the shots hit the net, often missing just wide of St. Cyr.

At the other end, the Spartans made the most of their chances by dumping the puck on net and fighting for rebounds. That strategy called on Portillo to make some timely saves, but his defense also prevented a sure goal that rolled right to the goal line before it was cleared.

The rest of the period continued with wide open play, exemplified by the final media timeout — usually called halfway through the period — being called with just 3:48 on the clock. Looking for a tying play, the Wolverines huddled around their coaches to formulate a plan.

A minute later, they pulled Portillo for the extra skater and battled for that tying goal. They struggled to fully set up their man advantage, but they found opportunities by cutting through the defense. St. Cyr stopped them with ease, though, clinching the game.

Against a Michigan State squad with newfound resilience, Michigan faced an unfamiliar pushback. In the end, they suffered their first loss to the Spartans in two seasons.