The No. 6 Michigan hockey team played through adversity on Saturday, but it didn’t come from Lindenwood.

The Wolverines (5-2-1 overall) powered through a multitude of self-imposed wounds en route to a 10-1 trouncing of the Lions (1-5-2), earning their first sweep of the season. Battling through a slow start and a penalty-filled second period, Michigan’s woes proved no match for its own dominance.

The Wolverines outplayed Lindenwood from the opening puck drop, connecting on passes and controlling the offensive zone, but they couldn’t seem to find the back of the net. Halfway through the first period, though, overlapping penalties on the Lions gifted Michigan a 5-on-3 advantage, and it only took 11 seconds for the Wolverines to seize the opportunity and begin the scoring barrage.

“When you get a five-on-three in hockey, it’s not easy to score, but you gotta score,” sophomore forward T.J. Hughes said. “It’s a big momentum change for the team, and we were able to obviously draw two penalties there and capitalize, so that’s huge for us.”

Michigan’s top power play unit made Lindenwood pay, scoring twice within the span of two minutes. As each player collected a pass, the Lions shifted their focus, knowing that every member of the Wolverines’ unit possessed a dangerous shot. Hughes earned an assist on both goals by planting himself on the goal line and drawing enough attention to clear a lane for his teammates to shoot.

“We’re trying to build some chemistry, making passes quick,” Hughes said. “I feel like everyone’s a threat on the ice to score, so opponents find it hard to read our plays.”

One thing that’s not hard to read about Michigan is its affinity for taking penalties — an effort Lindenwood joined in on throughout the game. Two early penalties in the second period, one on each team, came and went with no goals scored. But immediately after Michigan successfully completed its penalty kill, Lions forward David Gagnon fired a lateral shot from the goal line that bounced off the side post and into the goal to close Michigan’s lead to 2-1.

Though Lindenwood encroached, the Wolverines were anything but discouraged. They responded with three goals in the next three minutes. Once the floodgates were opened, there was no denying Michigan’s dominance. The Wolverines proceeded to once again capitalize on the Lions’ mishaps, adding two more goals on a five-minute power play to bring the lead to 7-1.

But then, Michigan seemingly got in its own way.

Sophomore defenseman Luca Fantilli took a penalty for elbowing, and senior defenseman Jacob Truscott committed the ultimate infraction, taking a five minute major and game misconduct. Playing down a man wasn’t enough to stop sophomore forward Gavin Brindley on the penalty kill, though. He drove into the offensive zone on a shorthanded breakaway and flicked the puck into the net.

“(It was) kind of a blur,” Brindley said. “I kind of just picked the pass off and went down, saw the goalie on the right side and shot on the left.”

A minute later, sophomore forwards Frank Nazar and Jackson Hallum created a two-on-one shorthanded breakaway, and Hallum placed the final dagger to increase the lead to 9-1 — matching the score of yesterday’s game after only two periods.

“Kudos to the PK,” Hughes said. “They were dynamite again, dynamite all weekend, but just hungry guys to score hungry guys to get to pucks quick. And that’s what happens when you’re quick to pucks and create turnovers, and that’s when you get chances.”

With only three total penalties in the third period — out of 16 total in the game — there were less chances to be had. Sophomore forward Dylan Duke found the back of the net halfway through the third, but a high sticking call waived off the goal. Although the Wolverines didn’t need the goal to pad their substantial lead, the play was yet another instance of them inflicting self-imposed harm.

But when Michigan did get a final power play opportunity in the final two minutes of the game, it made sure to tack on one more goal to secure the 10-1 victory.

With a dominant, seven-goal second period, the Wolverines cruised to victory despite a slow start and excessive penalties. Michigan used its immense talent and skill to cover up its mistakes, rendering any miscues irrelevant by the time the final buzzer sounded.