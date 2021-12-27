The No. 3 Michigan hockey team cancelled its game against No. 4 Western Michigan originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30 due to health and welfare protocols, the team released in a statement.

The Wolverines are short five players due to the ongoing World Junior Championship in Canada. A team spokesperson told the Daily that playing games on back-to-back nights would create wear and tear on the already depleted roster. The spokesperson maintained that the cancellation is not COVID-19 related.

Michigan’s matchup with No. 18 Michigan Tech in the Great Lakes Invitational will continue on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Wolverines and Broncos played twice earlier this season, splitting the series. Michigan’s victory came in overtime in Kalamazoo.