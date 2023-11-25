The Wolverines entered its hockey game on Friday looking to weather the St. Cloud storm. By demonstrating composure late, the No. 14 Michigan hockey team (8-5-0 overall) was able to do that and then some, ultimately beating No. 17 St. Cloud (7-6-2 overall), 2-0.

However, Michigan did not start out the game as composed as it finished it.

In fact, the first period proved to be an acclimation period for the Wolverines. Within the first minute of the game, the Wolverines took a penalty to put the team on the defensive right away. The Huskies almost took the lead on the ensuing power play, but the Wolverines narrowly escaped the early deficit as the puck clinked off the crossbar to keep the game scoreless.

Following the early penalty kill, Michigan struggled to sustain pressure in the offensive zone. The Huskies trapped the Wolverines along the boards and in the neutral zone, preventing them from gaining scoring traction early on.

However, Michigan soon found its legs at the end of the first period. In one offensive sequence, the Wolverines cycled the puck from one end of the offensive zone to the other and generated a variety of different shots in tight.

And Michigan continued to build on this energy as the game progressed. To start the second period, sophomore forward Gavin Brindley fed off this energy and put pressure on the Husky defense. He ultimately rang the puck just off the post, unable to give the Wolverines the lead.

The Wolverines showed moments of strength on its penalty-kill opportunities throughout the period. In a late powerplay chance for the Huskies, Graduate goaltender Jake Barczewski kept St. Cloud off the board by coming up with a huge pad stop on the doorstep at the tail end of the penalty kill. This was an early sign of composure by the Michigan defense — one that it continued to build on as the game progressed.

After numerous powerplay opportunities for both sides, and a game still locked at zero, it was clear that special teams would not prove to be the difference maker. The victor of the game would have to win it in even strength, and they would have to do so in critical moments down the stretch.

And Michigan was able to do just that.

After 47 minutes of scoreless hockey, Michigan finally found a way to break through. The Wolverines created sustained pressure on offense, cycling through the offensive zone with speed and quick passing.

Sophomore forward Dylan Duke pounced on a loose puck in the slot and put a shot on the net. Within seconds, sophomore forward T.J. Hughes collected the juicy rebound in front of the cage and fired it home to give the Wolverines the lead.

And the Wolverines didn’t stop there. Michigan soon built on this lead late in the third period after sophomore forward Frank Nazar poked the puck loose from a St. Cloud defenseman. Freshman forward Garrett Schifsky waited on the wing and capitalized on the opportunity to put the Wolverines up 2-0.

For a team that has struggled with closing out games late, the Wolverines were finally able to demonstrate composure in the moments where the game mattered the most, leading to a victory in the eye of the hurricane.