The best team doesn’t always win.

Although the No. 8 Michigan hockey team outperformed No. 6 Minnesota in nearly every category on Friday, the Wolverines learned that fact the hard way.

Playing with poise and unity, Michigan (5-5-1 overall, 1-3-1 Big Ten) played an impressive game with 40 shots and an explosive power play, but it couldn’t close it out as it let a 3-1 lead turn into an eventual 4-3 loss to the Gophers (5-3-1, 1-2).

The Wolverines started on the offensive as less than two minutes into the game, graduate defenseman Marshall Warren shot the puck at the net, creating a juicy rebound. Sophomore forward Frank Nazar III positioned himself at the doorstep, grabbing the rebound and staying with it until the puck dribbled between Minnesota goalie Justen Close’s legs. Nazar’s early goal effectively turned the early emotion into tangible success for Michigan.

But within minutes, the Gophers proved that they didn’t care who was in the audience — they came for a top-10 matchup and weren’t going down quietly. Senior forward Mason Nevers skated the puck behind the goal then passed it to the crease for his teammate to pot the goal, evening the score at 1-1.

With the early offensive bursts out of the way, the rest of the period passed with less excitement. Michigan’s defense held strong, blocking seven shots and killing off the lone penalty of the period.

When the Wolverines got their own opportunity on the power play in the second period, they made it count. Junior forward Dylan Duke staked out his favorite spot above the crease, poised to strike any loose puck. After sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty ripped a shot on goal, Duke found Close out of position and capitalized on the rebound.

McGroarty and his power play unit struck again a few minutes later. This time, Duke wasn’t quite in his familiar netfront position, but it didn’t matter as McGroarty potted a wrister top shelf before Close could turn his head.

With a 3-1 lead, Michigan was solidly in control of the game, but then the Wolverines created their own adversity. Junior forward Mark Estapa was ejected with a five minute major for contact to the head — a hit that left the Minnesota player bleeding and off to the locker room immediately.

Facing a five minute penalty kill, Michigan was anything but discouraged. It not only successfully killed off the major, but did so with timely clears, shorthanded opportunities and selfless blocks.

Everything was going right for the Wolverines — that is, until the very last second of the second period in which they allowed the Gophers to skate behind the goal unchecked and score on the wrap-around, closing the gap to 3-2.

Michigan clung to its meager lead until halfway through the third period. With nothing going on offense, all it took was a defensive mishap for Minnesota to tie the score on an uncontrolled rebound. From there, the Wolverines’ continued to fall apart, allowing the Gophers to score again to take the lead late in the third period.

Despite sustaining pressure in the offensive zone and peppering Close with shot after shot throughout the entire game, Michigan came away with yet another heartbreaking third period loss.