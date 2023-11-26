Blink and you’d miss it.

That was the speed at which No. 17 St. Cloud notched its first goal of the series against the No. 14 Michigan hockey team. After Wolverine goaltender Jake Barczewski pitched a shutout on Friday, the Huskies finally beat him with a shorthanded goal in the second period on Saturday. The snipe hit the base bar of the goal so quickly that it flew back out before Barczewski knew what happened.

And so went the rest of the game for Michigan (7-6-3 overall) as the special teams battle came to the forefront. St. Cloud (8-5-1) commanded the battle in the second half of the game, causing the Wolverines to blow their early lead and settle for a final 3-3 tie and shootout loss.

“We’re doing a lot of good things,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “It’s frustrating to not finish it out, but it’s not because of lack of effort or anything else. We just gotta keep pushing forward.”

The Wolverines came out hot in the first period, winning puck battles and maintaining possession for long stretches of time. Although Michigan only had five shots on goal to the Huskies’ 12 in the first period, it made the shots it did take count, carrying a 2-0 lead into the second period.

Early in the second period, a cross checking call on senior defenseman Jacob Truscott gave St. Cloud an opportunity on the power play, but instead, it was the Wolverines that got the better chances. They took two shots shorthanded before the Huskies could set up in their offensive zone. And even then, St. Cloud only managed one shot on goal during the rest of its man advantage.

When Michigan got a power play of its own shortly thereafter, its same offense showed out, this time actually potting the goal. Sophomore forward T.J. Hughes passed backhand from the corner to junior forward Dylan Duke, who was all alone at the netfront. With only the goaltender to beat, Duke tapped the puck once then capitalized on his own rebound.

“He’s a beast in front of the net,” sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey said. “It was a great play from T.J. Dylan, you know, he’s gonna finish at the net, so it was good to get one on the power play.”

For the first half of the game, the Wolverines appeared to win the special teams battle — they scored on one-of-two power plays and killed two penalties — but with five minutes left in the second period, the tides turned. The Huskies scored that shorthanded goal in the blink of an eye after Michigan lost control on its power play.

“It’s tough, like we had three grade A chances that just missed right before it,” Naurato said. “Then they come down and score, so you just try and reset and regroup.”

Although the Wolverines did manage to regroup at even strength, St. Cloud once again capitalized on special teams — this time on its own power play — early in the third period to bring the score to 3-2.

Michigan had a prime opportunity to reclaim the special teams battle and take control of the game with a five-minute power play in the third, but once again it let the Huskies take over its own supposed advantage. For as many scoring opportunities as the Wolverines created, they also gave up shorthanded breakaways and fell victim to St. Cloud’s aggressive forecheck.

With an empty net, the Huskies claimed their most important special teams win of the day as they scored to tie the game at 3-3 in the final seconds of regulation.

“(We were) nine seconds away from a sweep,” Casey said. “It’s tough to lose like that and just kind of a sour way to end it. But overall it’s almost a sweep against a good team, so we just gotta look at the positives and get better.”

Although neither team managed to claim the game in overtime, with the late score, St. Cloud stole the would-be win and the elusive series sweep right from under Michigan’s nose.