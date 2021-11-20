Through nearly two periods of play, No. 1 Michigan (10-2-1, 5-1-1 Big Ten) and No. 14 Notre Dame (9-3-0, 3-2-0 Big Ten) were deadlocked at zero. It was 40 minutes of physical, hard-hitting dump-and-chase hockey, with neither team giving an inch.

Then, sophomore forward Brendan Brisson did what he does best: score goals. His 9th tally of the year gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead, one that they could not preserve in a 3-2 overtime loss Friday night. Michigan blew a 2-0 third period lead, letting three points slip from its grasp and falling in its first overtime appearance of the season.

Early on, the Wolverines were extra tight on the defensive end. They didn’t allow many quality looks for Notre Dame, that was until sophomore defenseman Owen Power whiffed on a shot.

Michigan was threatening to score in the first period, continuously giving up good shots for even better ones. However, when Power lost his handle on the puck, the Fighting Irish’s forward and captain Graham Slaggert was in all alone on sophomore goaltender Erik Portillo. Power’s partner on the blue line, sophomore Steve Holtz, came flying in out of nowhere and broke up the breakaway. Holtz’s stellar backcheck preserved the scoreless tie, paving the way for Michigan to grab the lead later in the game.

Notre Dame was adamant about shutting down Michigan’s dynamic offense. Oftentimes, they would have four or five skaters hovering around their own blue line. This type of neutral zone trap prevented easy entries for the Wolverines, but they still found a way to create scoring chances. Thanks to forechecking efforts by grinder forwards like junior Johnny Beecher and senior Nolan Moyle, Michigan kept the puck in the Fighting Irish defensive zone for much of the first two periods.

Going into the third period, the Wolverines led by one but were not satisfied with a single-goal margin. Five minutes into the period, Brisson returned the favor to Beniers. Beniers was situated in Brisson’s power play office on the right side of the ice. Brisson played a cross-ice pass, Beniers collected it, waited and ripped a shot into twine.

Now up by two, all Michigan had to do was survive the final 15 minutes. This proved to be easier said than done.

Notre Dame was desperate for a score and before the announcer could finish the update on Beniers’ goal, the deficit was cut in half. The Fighting Irish were tough on the forecheck and were rewarded with a wide-open look in Portillo’s crease. Just 10 minutes later, they struck again, evening the score at two.

Suddenly, the Wolverines’ two-goal had evaporated into thin air. The final minutes of regulation were tightly contested but ultimately, overtime was needed.

Pearson started with three of his superstars, Beniers and Power were joined by fellow sophomore forward Kent Johnson. The line was cautious with the puck and was oftentimes content to reset outside of the offensive zone. The game appeared destined for a shootout until senior forward Garrett Van Wyhe was charged with a game misconduct for a hit from behind.

Notre Dame had a 4-on-3 powerplay and did not waste any time converting. A nice passing play resulted in an open look for forward Ryder Rolston, who slotted home the game-winner.

It was a disappointing loss for Michigan as it vied for its fifth-straight win. Tomorrow night, they will have an opportunity to avoid a home sweep, something that seemed unlikely after last weekend’s dominance at Penn State.