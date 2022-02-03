Facing four of its future players, No. 3 Michigan (21-7-1, 12-6-0 Big Ten) played its annual exhibition match against the United States National Training Development Program U18 Team (24-10-2). Thanks to an overtime goal from senior forward Jimmy Lambert, the Wolverines prevailed, winning 4-3.

Michigan struggled to produce any offense in the game’s opening minutes. With nine minutes left in the first period, U.S. NTDP led 7-5 in shots, and it looked to be anyone’s game.

But, even without their Olympians, the Wolverines took control first.

Off the face off, the puck fell to junior forward Jay Keranen who fired from the left wing and scored. Junior forward Johnny Beecher carried the momentum into the 16th minute when he thrashed in the one-timer off a diagonal pass from sophomore defenseman Jacob Trescott.

With less than a minute left to play, the U.S. NTDP scored its only goal of the period. Michigan, despite its early momentum, went back to the locker room leading just 2-1.

“We took the puck back too many times,” Michigan coach Mel Pearson said. “We took it back and got in trouble instead of trying to play fast. When we do that we’re better. … We have to try to eliminate that and learn to manage the puck.”

The second period witnessed sophomore goaltender Noah West making his third appearance of the season. As backup goaltenders, West and senior goaltender Jack Levy see limited time, but their presence is known.

“They come to the rink every single day and work as hard as they can,” Lambert said. “Every guy in the locker room has a lot of respect for them. They come here to make everyone else better.”

Both sides maintained possession and didn’t cough off the puck. Play behind the nets was efficient as each side led breakouts into their offensive zones. By the 14th minute, senior defenseman Jake Gingell had joined Lambert in the penalty box. The U.S. NTDP had the five on three advantage and quickly capitalized.

U.S. NTDP forward Isaac Howard guided the puck and laid it off to forward Logan Cooley. Cooley trapped it and dropped the puck to forward Rutger McCroarty who found Howard left of the net. Scoring the tap in goal, Howard had leveled the match for his side.

Michigan struggled to manage the puck and play sound in its defensive zone. They failed to score in the second period and headed back to the locker room with the game tied, 2-2.

Levy made his first appearance at Yost starting the third period. His clean sheet didn’t last. Less than a minute into play, Nazar found the netting again and gave his side the lead.

Similar to the first period, the Wolverines couldn’t put the puck in. On the other end, in a two-on-one, Nazar had a chance to score a hattrick but Levy blocked his shot and made up for the letting in the earlier goal.

Senior defenseman Jack Summers tied up the game at the end of the third period off a pass from freshman forward Mackie Samoskevich. Summer’s first goal of the season propelled Michigan to overtime.

When two U.S. NTDP players collided, senior forward Michael Pastujov found Lambert who took the puck and hit the close range shot.

“Mikey is a playmaking master,” Lambert said. “He found me in front with a good pass and all I had to do was walk it up and put it in.”

After a back and forth game, the Wolverines came out on top. On the night they learned how to finish a game with the same group they’ll have for the next six games.

“Being able to work together as a group and figure out how to close out a game is huge,” Lambert said. “Not only for the morale in the room and progress moving forward, it was really nice to come back.”