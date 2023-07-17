On Monday, the Michigan hockey coaching staff underwent a few adjustments in preparation for the upcoming season.

Wolverines coach Brandon Naurato added two new assistant coaches, adding Matt Deschamps and Kevin Reiter. Naurato also elevated former assistant coach Rob Rassey to associate head coach following the departure of Bill Muckalt, and former video coordinator Evan Hall was named director of hockey operations after Topher Scott said goodbye to Michigan through a tweet Monday morning.

Both Deschamps and Reiter bring an abundance of coaching experience — particularly on the defensive side of the game.

“Last season we led the country in goals for,” Naurato said. “And with the addition of Deschamps and Reiter, they are going to make the defensive side of our game that much better and it will have a huge impact on Michigan hockey.”

Deschamps comes to Ann Arbor after spending the last three seasons with the Chicago Steel of the USHL. During his time with the Steel, where he started as assistant coach before his promotion to associate head coach, Deschamps coached two USHL Players of the Year, 15 all-USHL selections and 30 players drafted to the NHL — including a number of current and former Michigan players.

According to Naurato, Deschamps will run the penalty kill — an area in which the Wolverines have seen some inconsistencies, finishing this past season tied for worst penalty killing percentage in the NCAA Division I — and the defensemen in-game.

“Deschamps is one of the best defensive developers in the game of hockey,” Naurato said. “His attention to detail on the technical and tactical aspects with the puck, and more importantly without the puck is next level.”

Reiter joins Michigan from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, starting as goaltending coach in 2013 before moving to director of player personnel four years later. Reiter also served as goaltending coach for the 2019 and 2021 U.S. Men’s National Team, and he spent two seasons as assistant and goaltending coach for a professional team in Italy prior to joining the USNTDP.

Reiter will support Rassey in recruiting and roster management, according to Naurato, with a focus on goaltenders.

“We believe that Michigan, in general, is all about player development,” Naurato said. “Adding a full-time goalie coach, who will be there seven days a week will have a huge impact on our program.”

With the addition of Deschamps and Reiter as well as the elevation of Rassey and Hall, Naurato looks to build a well-rounded coaching staff to support him as he heads into his second season at the helm of the Wolverines.