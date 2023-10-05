When thinking about the Michigan hockey team’s leadership group for the upcoming season, Jacob Truscott is likely the first person who comes to mind. After all, the senior defenseman will be donning the ‘C’ on his jersey come puck drop against Providence on Saturday night.

But even Scooby Doo needs his mystery gang, and Truscott is no different.

Leading the Wolverines alongside him this year, Truscott has the help of four alternate captains. So let’s get to know them:

Dylan Duke

Entering his third year with Michigan, junior forward Dylan Duke has proven that he can show up in big situations. Scoring a greasy, game-winning goal in last year’s Big Ten Championship game, Duke demonstrated his ability to lead the offense in critical situations.

And this game was one of many examples. Scoring 18 goals and tallying 32 points last season, Duke shined on a team already full of offensive stars, and he is now an assistant captain as a result.

While Duke has learned from his own experiences over the years, he has also had the benefit of learning from those leaders who came before him.

“I think the biggest thing is I’ve got to learn from great captains,” Duke said Tuesday. “I’m taking all the things I’ve learned from guys like Matty Beniers, Nick Blankenburg, Nolan Moyle and people like that. I just want to be there for the other guys.”

The combination of on-ice experience and lessons from previous players will most certainly help Duke mentor the incoming freshman class. He is also developing his own style of leadership as he grows into the role.

“I just bring my natural competitive nature on the ice to help push the pace of practices,” Duke said, “I think that is the best way that I know how to lead.”

For a forward unit that lacks the superstar punch it benefitted from in the past, Duke will certainly have to find a way to push his teammates to produce at the highest level possible moving forward.

Ethan Edwards

By the end of last year, junior defenseman Ethan Edwards solidified himself as a central component of Michigan’s defensive core. A heads-up playmaker and a swift shooter, Edwards also plays with a gritty style, leading last season’s squad with 54 blocked shots.

While he appears poised to lead the Wolverines following his performance last season, he will have to find new and innovative ways to do so as he recovers from an offseason surgery.

And he can look to his own captain as an example. Truscott too was forced to lead from the sidelines after an upper-body injury ended his season early last year, and he praised Edwards for his ability to deal with the injury early on.

“I think (Edwards) is doing a great job,” Truscott said Tuesday. “It’s just important to stay positive, get the guys going and make an impact on the guys around you. Whether it’s being at every meeting and giving pointers to guys that you see and stuff like that. You want to be involved as much as you can.”

Undoubtedly, Edwards’ leadership on the ice will be missed. Nevertheless, Edwards has a unique opportunity to mentor incoming freshmen like defenseman Josh Orrico as they acclimate to NCAA play.

If Edwards can find different ways to help the team from the sidelines, when he returns his role as an alternate captain has the potential to be even stronger than before.

Marshall Warren

A graduate transfer defenseman Marshall Warren’s credentials to be an alternate captain almost go without saying. As the 2022-23 captain of the Boston College hockey team, Warren knows what it takes to lead a team through the season.

While Warren’s immediate ascent to captaincy might come as a shock to outsiders, his work ethic and depth of experience have allowed him to assimilate quickly into his new team.

“He understands that you have to earn players’ respect and their trust,” Truscott said Tuesday. “He got to know everyone and build relationships with almost every guy on the team, so he just knows how to lead. He’s a great guy and he’s had no trouble fitting in.”

The chemistry between Warren and his teammates is critical to the success of Michigan. Most especially, Warren’s relationship with Truscott is important as they are two of the primary leaders on defense.

So if the relationships he has established thus far are any indication, Michigan looks to be in good hands with Warren as an alternate captain.

Philippe Lapointe

Entering his senior year, forward Philippe Lapointe has seen it all. From Big Ten Championship wins to head coaching headaches to COVID-dominated seasons, Lapointe is a grinder who has remained a stabilizing force for Michigan throughout the seasons.

As one of the few remaining seniors from his class, Lapointe has a unique opportunity ahead of him as knows what it takes to win a conference championship — twice — and he knows how it feels to lose in the Frozen Four — twice.

While Lapointe provides offensive depth, he also has spent time in and out of the lineup and can provide perspective on that experience to players who are in a similar situation, which is a valuable asset.

***

Each one of these players brings distinct perspectives and talents to Michigan that can help propel the Wolverines toward success. Michigan coach Brandon Naurato has full confidence in his alternate captains.

“It’s just the respect that they have from the coaching staff, but more importantly from their peers,” Naurato said Tuesday. “Those guys were voted on by the team. Everyone brings something a little different personality-wise on the ice and off the ice. I feel like everyone is bringing something special.”

With Truscott at the helm, and his mystery gang beside him, the Wolverines hope to prove him right.