It all started with a conversation between Jalen Stone and Preston “Stick” Rogers.

In 2019, while Stone was working as an equipment manager for Mississippi State, he was considering venturing out of his home state for a job at Michigan. As a southerner who only knew Starkville, even considering a move north required some conversation. So Rogers gave him some advice:

“Go talk,” Rogers told him. “Always listen, because you can always say no. I said ‘But your wife’s from Chicago, you know, she’s from the North. If you want to go north it’d be a great place. It is Michigan.’ ”

Four years and an 802-mile drive later, Stone is now an integral part of one of the nation’s top college hockey programs – filling the shoes of the late Ian Hume, the team’s longtime equipment manager.

And the more you learn about Stone’s story, the easier it is to see why.

***

In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies a town called Tishomingo. Population: 380. In it sits one library, one gas station and four churches.

“We used to have a stoplight,” Stone said. “And then a tornado got it,”

Stone let out a chuckle. “That’s a true story. Really small town.”

This small town was Stone’s home. His upbringing gives him a knack for cooking cajun food — really good gumbo, a couple Michigan staffers attest. Then again, there really isn’t much competition in Ann Arbor. He offered visitors a sample of peppermint trail mix before they left, just because he felt bad that he didn’t have anything for them at first. Southern hospitality to the bone.

That’s just how Stone rolls. The man with perhaps the most unsung job on the Michigan hockey team is all about his people, and he made that clear by calling out to them during his interview. He loves everything from the people he works with to the very sport they play.

But Mississippi isn’t exactly a hockey hotbed. Except …

“You’ve never heard of the Tupelo T-Rex?” Stone cut in with a voice of false shock. “… When I was a kid, I went to a bunch of T-Rex games. But like your question of ‘you don’t think hockey in Mississippi’ — I always loved watching it on TV. Because I always thought hockey was such a cool sport to watch.”

Forty-five minutes southwest from Tishomingo lies Tupelo, Miss., home of the now-defunct Tupelo T-Rex hockey team. In the same town where Elvis was born — and a mile up West Main Street from the Stone family’s jewelry store — Stone learned to love hockey by watching the T-Rex take the ice. At home, his attention glued to the Mighty Ducks movies and Kurt Russell’s Miracle, and his love of the sport only grew. He didn’t play – his skating is “suspect at best,” he says – but he still kindled a love for the game.

His time in equipment management, though, started on the gridiron. About 120 miles down Route 45 in Starkville, Stone joined the Mississippi State equipment staff as a student manager in 2014 before becoming a graduate assistant in 2016. After six seasons, he holds a 3-3 record in the Egg Bowl. Washing uniforms, setting up locker rooms and prepping extra equipment every day, he helped run a smooth operation.

“If I told Jalen, ‘Hey, I need to get six things done,’ He’s gonna do 12 because he just goes the extra mile,” Rogers, a coworker at Mississippi State, said. “And A, B, C to me is A to Z to him. That’s just how he’s set up. He don’t know how to do minimum. He does maximum.”

But that maximum had a “Jalen spin” to it.

“His attention to detail — to be that young — is probably something I’ve never seen before,” Rogers said. “He’s a grinder. He can do anything you ask him to do. But he’s gonna do it his way.”

Soon that meticulous attention to detail earned him a full time role as an assistant equipment manager with the Bulldogs in 2018. Working with women’s soccer, women’s basketball, men’s basketball and baseball, Stone developed close relationships with the athletes he worked with. That extra mile approach reverberated in every decision.

Take the story of Jake Mangum, a Bulldogs baseball player stuck in the middle of a four-game hitless slump back in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Wanting to break his cold spell, the so-called “Mayor of Starkville” directed Stone to work on his bat, joking that they needed to perform some kind of ritual to lift the curse.

So according to the New York Post, Stone took the bat, rubbed it down with ice because Mangum was “kind of cold right now so the bat’s gotta get cold.” Then Stone heated it up with a jersey steamer and gave Mangum an eight-piece bucket from KFC to chow down before his next game.

Mangum hit 3-for-4, scoring two runs.

In the process he also punched the Bulldogs’ ticket to a Super Regional. That three-hit game marked the start of a six-game hitting streak until Vanderbilt knocked Mississippi State out of the 2019 College World Series.

All because of a couple ice cubes and a bucket of chicken.

***

In 2019, Stone took his longtime girlfriend, Emily, into Starkville’s Chapel of Memories. Drawing from a suite of love notes sent over their nearly two years of dating, he revealed that the first letter of every page spelled out a proposal. Without a question, she said yes.

Seven months later, in front of family, friends and colleagues — including Rogers — Jalen and Emily Stone married inside that same Chapel of Memories. Five months later, they traveled up to Emily’s native Chicago to celebrate with her family. All that highlighted a problem:

Emily wanted to be closer to her family, and Mississippi might as well have been the Moon.

So Stone started to look for jobs up north. One of those openings was at Michigan, and Stone sent in his application. Now, more than 800 miles away from Starkville, he sits in an armchair with his left leg crossed over his right. Leaning into his words and frequently grabbing at a thin mustache and goatee, he looks like he’d be equally comfortable on a front porch back home as he is at Yost Ice Arena.

“We talked to some people (for whom) it’s kind of like, ‘This is what I’m doing right now. This sounds like it might be fun for a little while,’ ” Rick Brandt, Michigan director of equipment for Olympic sports, said. “And then you talk with people like Jalen, and they’re absolutely passionate about it. … This dude — this dude’s gonna go some places.”

Michigan hired him, and those ambitions soon carried him up the ladder.

But the circumstances of Stone joining the hockey team were more somber. Ian Hume had been Michigan’s equipment manager for the better part of 33 years, but he was fighting cancer. So he trained Stone to take over when he died. That meant teaching him the intricacies of the job.

Hockey players are finicky about their equipment, and he wanted to make sure their likings lived on. Up until the days before Hume sadly passed away in October, Stone just kept asking him questions.

“It’s been an honor every day to come in and walk in the equipment room that has his name on the door,” Stone said, sitting in a blue-ribboned Michigan Hockey hoodie also dedicated to Hume’s memory. “And (I) just try to honor him and make him proud by the way I do the job every day.”

Stone, with his passion for helping athletes, took on the full time role seamlessly — even if he didn’t have a background in the sport.

“The technical side of hockey is one big part of it,” Brandt said. “… And the size of the shoulder pads, chins and elbows (pads), all that stuff. But in our world, it’s also logistics too, getting from point A to point B.”

Stone goes from point A to point Z. With his “Jalen spin” to everything, he handles all of Michigan’s equipment needs — even the unexpected ones.

He orders all the custom sticks for players, building a backstock of the ones they like. When sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich lost a skate blade in the “Duel in the D” last Saturday, Stone quickly replaced it with a brand new one. Samoskevich didn’t even miss a shift.

Even how Stone interacts with his coworkers has a touch of his personality, from Hawaiian shirt Fridays to his love of cajun food. At the end of the day, that’s Jalen, and that’s what makes him such a beloved equipment manager for Michigan.

“It’s more about the intangibles of the type of person he is, how he manages the people and all the equipment stuff, but he’s done an unbelievable job,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “He’s great because he’s a good person and he’s a worker.”

Stone’s work will be put to the test this week as Michigan travels to Ohio for a two-game slate with Ohio State. On Thursday, he and his four equipment staffers will set up the locker room inside Columbus’ Schottenstein Center.

After that game, they’ll pack everything up and drive two hours that night to Cleveland in order to set up items at FirstEnergy Stadium for the “Faceoff on the Lake” outdoor game. The Wolverines will practice on Friday; Stone will prep equipment again, and he’ll set everything up for Saturday’s game. He’ll also make last minute adjustments for outdoor temperatures, ice conditions and sun exposure.

Busy doesn’t even begin to describe it.

But that won’t be an issue for Stone. Because when you always go the extra mile — or 802 to be exact — that hard work is a labor of love.