Rutger McGroarty is built for the spotlight.

The sophomore forward plays with a controlled swagger that shines through in media clips and goal celebrations. Between his role with the Michigan hockey team and his time on USA Hockey’s World Junior team, that confidence directly translates to strong play.

But when it isn’t there, McGroarty struggles, and that’s been the case at various times for the Wolverines. Luckily for Team USA, the World Junior Championship experience has been nothing short of confidence-building for McGroarty.

“The older you get, the more the mountain (to play on national teams) keeps going up, and you just gotta keep climbing,” McGroarty said at USA Hockey’s selection camp Dec. 16. “It’s awesome to represent your country, wear that USA crest every chance you get so it’s been fun. I’ve talked to a couple of guys and we want to get the gold medal.”

That much has been clear ever since he took the ice for Team USA. In December’s Team USA selection camp, McGroarty’s performance instantly showed why he belonged.

Among the top players in the nation, McGroarty breezed through practice scenarios. That earned praise from USA coach Rand Pecknold, who noted that he was one of the “better players on the ice” during one of the selection camp’s early days. Maybe it also helped that McGroarty once captained a hefty portion of that roster in last year’s U18 World Juniors — notably kickstarting a near-comeback in the gold medal game against Sweden — but he looked the part of a roster mainstay all the way through.

“It’s super competitive, you got some really good hockey players here,” McGroarty said. “And then for me personally, I think I’ve been doing pretty well. There’s still a couple of things I need to work on systems-wise, but I feel like I belong here and I feel like it’s been good so far.”

“Belongs” puts it a little lightly.

Playing left wing on Team USA’s second line, McGroarty has a goal and three assists across five games so far. But point totals don’t do his tournament performance justice. His gritty presence and willingness to play physical gives the team an extra competitive edge.

All of that hinges on confidence, which McGroarty has found in spades the past month.

But that confidence hasn’t been consistent at Michigan all season. He’s a player who feeds off energy, and his first 20 games have been defined by both ups and downs.

For instance, McGroarty scored a power play hat trick against Western Michigan on Oct. 29, but he also went four games without a point and eight without a goal thereafter. After late November’s Harvard series — in which he finally broke his goalless drought — he surged with eight points across his last six games.

And that’s a confidence he’s also kindling at World Juniors. Playing with forwards Chaz Lucius and Jackson Blake, McGroarty has shown flashes on a second line that could prove vital to the Americans’ medal hopes. His unit hasn’t filled the scoreboard with goals, but McGroarty has shown confidence in his positioning and offensive game during the tournament.

And that timing matters for Michigan.

If McGroarty can bring his regained confidence to Yost Ice Arena, that spells trouble for the Wolverines’ opponents. So far, the top line has scored a whopping 42% of their goals. But adding a consistent second line threat could revitalize an offense that has struggled to stand out in conference play.

“That’s something we’ve needed all year is secondary scoring,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Dec. 3. “When we get it, either we blow teams out or we win tight games.”

The circumstances are ideal for McGroarty to provide it.

Of course, this isn’t uncharted territory for college hockey players, even the Wolverines.

Take last season, when then-freshman forward Mackie Samoskevich scored 11 points in his first 19 games. After playing for Team USA in 2021’s World Juniors, he improved to nearly a point per game — tallying 18 points in 21 games. Opportunities like Michigan losing its entire top line to the Olympics certainly boosted his opportunity to score. But he couldn’t have done that without the lessons learned and confidence created with Team USA.

So while McGroarty is excited by his contributions to the Americans’ gold medal dreams, the resulting impact could extend beyond the tournament. McGroarty is a completely different player when he’s confident. Given his track record, that self-belief makes all the difference as he tries to build on his freshman campaign.

And with a marathon conference schedule remaining between the Wolverines and the NCAA Tournament, that’s exactly what they’re going to need.