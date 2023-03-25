ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Playoff hockey is built for upsets. In a sport that can be decided by one shift, shot or lucky bounce of the puck, anyone can show up and slay a giant in single-game elimination. Meanwhile, heavy favorites — like the No. 1 seed Michigan hockey team in Friday’s NCAA Tournament opener against Colgate — set out to ruin those bullish dreams.

Consider them crushed.

As the Raiders (19-16-5 overall) tried to spawn an unlikely upset, the Wolverines (25-11-3) easily brushed them aside. On the back of a seven-goal second period, Michigan dismantled Colgate in an emphatic 11-1 win.

“We kind of figured it out (in the second) and got momentum, and once we got a couple more the floodgates opened,” senior forward Nick Granowicz said. “We kind of just shut them down and it seemed like they were disinterested in the game at that point because it was getting out of reach. That was our plan too, just to make them quit.”

By dismantling the Raiders, the Wolverines ensured that their quest to avenge last season’s elimination in the Frozen Four semifinal will continue. Now, they can look toward a Sunday night matchup against Penn State with a seat at Tampa’s Frozen Four on the line.

But before they could earn that right, they first had to take care of business. And to set the tone, Michigan relied on its elder statesmen to kick off the fireworks. Granowicz scored the opening goal midway through the first period in his first ever NCAA Tournament appearance, while senior forward Eric Ciccolini did the same eight minutes into the second on the power play.

With that 2-0 lead in hand, Michigan flooded the stat sheet for the rest of the second period. Seven different goal scorers gave it an 8-0 advantage at the second intermission, bookended by a shorthanded goal from sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes during his two-goal, five-point night.

Preceding that goal, the Wolverines created a new definition of domination. It got so bad for Colgate that PPL Center’s PA announcer was still calling Michigan’s fourth goal as freshman forward Rutger McGroarty tallied its sixth. By the time the announcer caught up, the Wolverines had scored the third-most goals in a period in NCAA Tournament history.

All told, their 11 goals rank seventh all-time in a single postseason game, alongside games buried so deep in the archives that their players weren’t required to wear helmets. A beatdown of historic proportions, to say the least.

“Obviously we expect the floodgates to open when we play our game, and we stuck to it and didn’t get away from it,” said freshman forward Adam Fantilli, who scored a goal and an assist in the game. “I think once one went in we started to get a little more confident, a little more loose and then the second one came and we just kept going after that.”

While that water rose all the way up to Colgate’s chin, its offense struggled to wake up. Even when they had a rare power play, the Raiders still spent a large part of that span hemmed in their own end by Michigan’s shorthanded unit. When the second period finished, the Wolverines had tallied as many goals that frame as Colgate managed shots.

The blowout got so ugly that as defenseman Nic Belpedio celebrated Colgate’s only goal four minutes into the third period, he and his linemates skated toward the bench without celebration. They had no reason to — they still trailed 8-1.

So thorough were the proceedings that even when the Raiders managed to record their measly goal, it didn’t matter. Michigan had already put their hopes to bed long ago. And the Wolverines only made that clearer by scoring a trio of third-period goals on a long power play to end the third. With no need to pad their stats any further they still looked for more, seeking to exact revenge for sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich — who was butt-ended to draw the penalty — through that final flurry of goals.

“A butt end is something that should never happen in college hockey, especially when it’s 8-1 and your season’s slipping away,” Fantilli said. “Obviously we had a little bit of extra — I can’t say the word that I want to say — but fire under our butts to go out there and score as many as we could.”

A 10-goal blowout might seem like overkill, but considering the stakes, it was exactly what the Wolverines wanted. Because of its focus against the Raiders, Michigan can shift its undivided attention to the Nittany Lions with a spot in Tampa on the line.

“Our routine stayed the same by design all season and into this week just to keep some consistency,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said.

Because in March, you can’t look past anyone. And by lasering-in on Colgate Friday night, the Wolverines ensured their own dreams will live on for another game.