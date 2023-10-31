It’s not every day that a transfer becomes an alternate captain before even suiting up for his first game with a new program.

But graduate defenseman Marshall Warren has been a special case for the No. 6 Michigan hockey team. He transferred to the Wolverines after serving as Boston College’s captain last season, and quickly earned the respect of his new teammates. He made such an impact in his short time at Michigan leading up to the season that he was chosen as an alternate captain.

“I think Michigan is a special place,” Warren said Oct. 27. “I was at Boston College for four years, and I loved it there, but I think sometimes you just need a change in scenery.”

Now a few weeks into playing at Yost, Warren’s on-ice performance has made it even more apparent how he has integrated himself into the Wolverines’ culture so effectively. A constant in Michigan’s sparse defensive lineup, Warren has proved his reliability and playmaking ability as a two-way defenseman.

Although he spends most of his time protecting the defensive zone, Warren doesn’t shy away from shooting the puck and attacking the net when needed. He ranks fifth on the team in shots with 23 and second among defenseman — only trailing the offensively-minded sophomore Seamus Casey.

Against Lindenwood last weekend, he notched three points with a goal on Friday and two assists on Saturday. The goal itself was more than just a point, though, as it was his first in the maize and blue.

“It’s always nice to get your first in a different uniform,” Warren said. “(It was) my first as a Michigan Wolverine, so that was cool. It was a good faceoff win by (freshman forward Garrett) Schifsky. The puck just squirted to me, and I kind of hit it into the net pretty hard.”

Positioned in the slot, Warren saw the opportunity and took it, slicing a one-timer over the goalie’s shoulder. And no one was more excited to witness his goal than senior defenseman Jacob Truscott — the Wolverines’ captain. As Warren pumped his fist, Truscott raised his arms in celebration and skated over to embrace his teammate. The moment exemplified their strong relationship on and off the ice during Warren’s transition.

“It’s been a good acclimation,” Warren said. “Jacob Truscott has done a really good job just implementing me on the team, and I’ve known him a little bit from the US program, so it’s been a pretty easy transition.”

Warren generally joins Truscott on the top defensive pairing, but with sophomore defenseman Tyler Duke missing three games so far with injuries, Warren has moved all over the lineup teaming up with a number of partners. With each new pairing, though, his stalwart presence on the ice has remained constant.

Opposing teams have taken note as well. Warren picked up his first assist of the season against Massachusetts on Oct. 13 after bringing the puck up and passing to sophomore forward Jackson Hallum. It wasn’t just his pass that impacted the eventual goal, though. It was what he did after.

Warren drove to the netfront, forcing a defender to follow him, which cleared a lane for Hallum to work and Schifsky to race off the bench and score. And as always, Warren was right there to celebrate with his younger teammates.

While Warren’s on ice contributions have started to turn heads, his persistent leadership has long been noticed by those around him. As a former captain, he understands what it takes to be a leader. Although the colors and the letter on his uniform changed this season, the player underneath is the same seasoned veteran who lays everything on the line for his team.