DETROIT — The matchup between the Michigan hockey team and Michigan State looked like a heavyweight fight bill. In the Wolverines’ corner, sophomore forward Mark Estapa stood as the most-penalized player in college hockey. For the Spartans, forward Jagger Joshua squared up with the fourth most.

But by the time the dust settled on an ugly two-game rivalry series, Estapa left without a single penalty. That discipline set the tone for Michigan Saturday night, using its poise to avoid costly post-whistle penalties in a 4-3 overtime win.

“I think he drew two penalties today so that’s the evolution of Mark Estapa and good for him,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “ I think on one of them we scored, which is a big deal. That’s huge for Mark.”

Huge because Estapa has lost the discipline battle in nearly every series this season. He’s racked up a whopping 87 penalty minutes in 29 games through the kind of play that drives coaches wild. Unforced slashes, roughing calls and illegal hits sent him to the box with regularity. It got so bad that he was scratched against Wisconsin last Saturday, a move almost certainly related to his lack of discipline.

The Wolverines as a whole found themselves in that boat Friday night, when they took 48 penalty minutes. To make matters worse, their best player — freshman forward Adam Fantilli — was disqualified from Saturday’s matchup for a post-whistle fight.

“How do you want me to word it? They can’t play with us,” Naurato said after Friday’s tilt. “They can’t play with us unless they goon it up.”

So in Saturday’s rematch, Michigan avoided falling into that trap again. It took 34 fewer penalty minutes and avoided anything worse than minor calls. Even one of its own “goons,” Estapa, stayed out of the penalty box entirely. He even played a key role on the penalty kill, which saw a litany of forwards try their hand with Fantilli out.

Not only did Estapa keep his cool, but he did so against the unrelenting pestering of Joshua. Against one of college hockey’s most effective instigators, Estapa played it cool.

That’s made even more meaningful considering the matchup. A constant chirper and heavy presence on the forecheck, Joshua doesn’t shy away from post-whistle extracurriculars. By constantly getting into scrums and shoving matches, he destroys his opponents’ poise in the process.

But when he skated up to Estapa, the sophomore forward wanted nothing to do with him. Instead of getting into his usual dust-ups, he turned the other cheek and skated away. Especially late in the game when Joshua beelined for him after whistles, Estapa avoided falling into that trap by taking a penalty.

Other Wolverines weren’t so disciplined early on. Freshman forward Kienan Draper went to the box in the first period after Joshua instigated a faceoff skirmish. Freshman forward Jackson Hallum also took a slashing penalty after the first period ended, sending him to the box to start the next frame.

Yet as the stakes increased — and both teams’ intensity rose — Estapa and the Wolverines toned down their antics after the whistle. As games gain even more meaning with postseason play looming, that discipline matters all the more.

“I think that’s probably the best thing before the playoffs — get a little bit of that almost like playoff feeling,” freshman forward Frank Nazar III said. “Then we got four more big games here to set ourselves up for a good playoff run and after those I think it’s going to be more games like this.”

That doesn’t mean Michigan didn’t stay out of the box entirely. Look no further than overtime, when sophomore forward Dylan Duke took a tripping penalty that nearly cost the game. Yet compared to the post-whistle penalty parades of Friday’s matchup — one that saw the teams spend a combined 105 minutes in the box — those calls were few and far between.

Even so, none of them came from Estapa. In fact, he was a net positive on special teams, drawing two penalties. One of those — a crosscheck by forward Karsen Dorwart — led to a powerplay goal for the Wolverines.

In a previous outing, Estapa might have retaliated against Dorwart’s lumber with a stick of his own. But in the throes of a heated rivalry game, he kept his cool and skated away.

By doing so for the majority of Saturday’s game he and his team also came away with a major win.