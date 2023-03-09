Just a month ago, Mark Estapa had a bad game.

In a matchup against Wisconsin on Feb. 3, Estapa took two penalties, one of which resulted in a goal. It officially made him the most penalized player in NCAA hockey at that point in the season with 86 total penalty minutes. It was a distinction he didn’t want, and the next day, he didn’t play.

His benching was a clear message from Michigan coach Brandon Naurato: Estapa’s discipline issues had reached a breaking point. He could either find the line between hard-nosed play and misconduct — quickly — or he wouldn’t play.

That message however, has clearly been received. The once most-penalized player in the league has now gone eight games without a single penalty.

“He got healthy scratched, and he figured it out,” Naurato said March 6. “He said, ‘I’m done. I’m done doing this. Now I’ve got to think about it. I’ve got to figure it out.’ All credit goes to him, it’s been great.”

Estapa’s transformation has required him to rethink how he executes his role for the Wolverines. As a strong, hard-hitting power forward, his job is to frustrate opponents with physicality. His goal has always been to get under his opponent’s skin, and he’s remarkably effective at it, even against his own teammates in practice.

“He just works so hard, he’s so strong, like you can’t stop him without taking a penalty,” sophomore forward Dylan Duke said Oct 8. “It’s pretty hard to stop him without taking him down.”

Part of being an effective on-ice pest however, is taking penalties. It’s almost second nature in hockey — just not to the extent Estapa was taking them. At points, he went too far. In a six game stretch between Dec. 3 and Jan. 20. Estapa amassed 47 penalty minutes, and three major penalties. It was a step beyond frustrating the other team, it was negatively impacting Michigan.

But since his benching, Estapa’s demeanor has shifted. The mindless penalties and illegal hits have dissipated, replaced with a much more intentional, yet still physical, presence.

“I think it’s just finding the line,” Estapa said March 6. “I like sometimes pushing the line, but lately I’ve held back. If, for example, I’m going around the net, I’m gonna be careful with my stick. … Right after that game, I wanted to add a little bit more hitting, and in these recent games, I’m kind of getting that feel back a little bit too. Just finding that line and not crossing it is the biggest thing.”

Finding “that line” is an interesting paradox for a player like Estapa. He has to retain what works — a heavy-hitting presence — while avoiding an ever-elusive and not terrifically well defined “line.” But it’s also key to Estapa’s development.

Because in the past eight games, Estapa has shown what he can be when he plays to the line, but doesn’t cross it. He’s naturally fast and showcases talent in front of the net and along the boards, raising the Wolverines’ ceiling.

To start the postseason, his line with graduate forward Nolan Moyle and senior forward Nick Granowicz has been functioning at capacity. They play with an edge, throw pounding hits and set the tone in tight games.

“Especially now in the playoffs, that hard-nosed style, just getting pucks low and grinding other teams down, really pays off,” Estapa said. “You live for the playoffs, it’s the best time of the year.”

But a crucial aspect of their success has been not taking it too far, and a lot of that relies on Estapa’s discipline. Mark Estapa’s game is continuing to grow. He talks about becoming better with routing and improving his stickhandling in front of the net, but the core of Estapa’s development starts with discipline.

He has been an incredibly effective tool for Michigan in the past eight games and his presence frustrates other teams, but it can only do so when he’s on the ice, and not in the box.

For Estapa, that comes in the form of a tightrope walk along the line, and the intentional play that it mandates.