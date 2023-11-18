For weeks, the No. 12 Michigan hockey team has been unable to close out a third period. And in an eventful first two periods, the Wolverines and No. 18 Penn State came into the third period with a heavy emphasis on defense. In fact, such an emphasis on defense that neither team scored in the third period.

The Wolverines (6-5-2 overall, 2-3-2 Big Ten) took on the Nittany Lions (5-4-3, 0-2-3) in search of redemption for its last two weekends against Wisconsin and Minnesota, getting only one win of the four games — where the win was a shootout. And although the Wolverines were able to finally close out a game and win 6-4, it wasn’t pretty.

From the puck-drop, Michigan came out aggressive. Within the first two minutes, in a haze at the netfront, senior forward Phillipe Lapointe clutched his first goal of the season by redirecting sophomore forward Kienan Draper’s shot into the goal to give the Wolverines the early lead. A few minutes later, Michigan sophomore forward Gavin Brindley was granted a penalty shot, and he tricked Penn State netminder Noah Grannan by skating directly at him then skating to the right and tapping it in behind Grannan.

And with less than five minutes left in the first period, the Nittany Lions broke down the wall of graduate goaltender Jake Barczewski with Penn State forward Matt DiMarsico cutting the Wolverines’ lead in half.

Similar to the first period, Michigan came out swinging in the second, scoring its third goal of the night within the first two minutes. Waiting at the net-front, Sophomore forward Frank Nazar III rebounded the puck off a shot from freshman forward Garrett Schifsky and backhanded it into the goal. And as the seconds counted down in a Michigan power play, senior Jacob Truscott drained the puck into the top shelf. But the Nittany Lions responded, once again, cutting their deficit in half on their second power play.

After an insane save from Barczewski on a one-on-one, the Wolverines gained possession of the puck again and brought it all the way into their offensive zone. And Duke fulfilled the path his teammates paved for him all night by scoring in his favorite spot at the net-front.

The first two goals for the Wolverines were not responded to by Penn State. However, from that point, the Nittany Lions were able to maintain a two-goal deficit until the second period buzzer. Michigan has been in the position of holding a lead in multiple games this season, but has crumbled in the third period. So this final period served as a test to see if it could hang on to the lead until the final buzzer.

The third period started off uneventful, but became anything but that.

With twelve minutes left, Nittany Lion forward Chase McClane knocked out junior forward Dylan Duke after hitting him in the head on a collision, sending him to the locker room and Penn State to kill off a five minute-major.

And things took a turn for the worse when sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty took a hit. Unable to stand on his own after hitting the boards, athletic trainers came onto the ice and carried him off in a stretcher. With McGroarty, Duke, and Estapa injured — Estapa taking a hit in the first period — Michigan could feel its disadvantage due to the lack of forward depth.

And this disadvantage continued as the game became more physically aggressive and sophomore Josh Eernisse got a five-minute major in a scrum. Finishing with only nine of its 13 forwards able to play, the team was strapped for energy. But the last 18 seconds, while Penn State had an empty net, Schifsky cleared the puck into the goal and cemented the win.

Scrums and injuries highlighted the third period and forced the Wolverines to face adversity, but they finally closed out a game.