PLYMOUTH — Just about a year ago, Seamus Casey was in a similar position.

On Saturday, the sophomore defenseman officially made Team USA’s roster for the World Junior Championship. Last year, he did the same.

But at the 2023 World Junior Championship in Canada, where Team USA took home a bronze medal, Casey didn’t see a minute of ice time. Rather, he participated only as a reserve defenseman.

Heading to Sweden this year, Casey’s role is shaping up to be significantly different, as he’s expected to be one of Team USA’s top defensemen. His mindset, though, has remained the same.

“When you’re in a different role, you may feel different just amongst the team a little bit, but at the same time, it’s the same type of mentality you have,” Casey said Saturday. “You’re just gonna go out and have fun and practice and work as hard as you can.

“… At the end of the day, once you put on that jersey, it doesn’t matter what you’re doing, all you care about is winning.”

Over the past three days of World Junior Selection Camp, Casey has shown off his smooth skating and elite edge work — two of many qualities that make him a force to be reckoned with. Whether he’s breaking up big plays or creating them, his versatility also makes him a dangerous offensive threat.

With a roster that features such high-profile forwards, Team USA’s defensemen haven’t been getting quite the same media attention at times. But that’s not for lack of skill or importance.

“(The defensive core is) getting overshadowed a little bit by the forward group,” Team USA coach David Carle said. “But we’re very confident in our ability to defend and our ability to generate from the back end as well,”

Casey will likely be an integral component in generating from the back end, despite lacking in size. The Team USA roster as a whole leans toward the smaller side, but Carle isn’t worried as long as his players — Casey included — execute what they’ve been working on throughout camp.

“Size is not something I’m gonna tell you that we have a ton of, that’s just a reality,” Carle said Friday. “So we need to defend well with our feet and take away time and space. … It’s about their ability, desire to defend, create separation, create turnovers. The sooner we can do that, the quicker we can have the puck back and go back down the other team’s throat.”

Joined by three of his Michigan teammates on Team USA — sophomore forwards Rutger McGroarty, Gavin Brindley and Frank Nazar III — Casey recognizes that their focus right now is on a gold medal, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t simultaneously working to come back to Ann Arbor stronger in January.

Getting the chance to play against the best of the best around the world — regardless of their goals — provides an unparalleled opportunity. They not only get to continue skating during the six-week break from games with the Wolverines, but also get to improve against top competition.

“Obviously a gold medal is all we care about, but coming back into Big Ten play and all that stuff (after) playing with and against these guys in practice and then against other federations, it’s going to help a lot,” Casey said.

For Michigan, bringing back that experience could be crucial heading into the second half of the season.

And for Casey, as he takes on a more active role in this year’s World Junior Championship while maintaining the same mindset, he hopes to cap off that experience with a gold medal.