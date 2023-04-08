

After two years with the Michigan Hockey team, sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes has officially inked a three-year entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils, per a statement released by the Devils Saturday. He will immediately begin the process of transitioning to the NHL, forgoing his final two years of NCAA eligibility.

Hughes comes from a long line of NHL talent, with his older brothers Jack, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL draft, and Quinn, a former Michigan defenseman who now plays for the Vancouver Canucks.

Forgoing the remainder of his NCAA eligibility, Hughes will now join both in the NHL, and Jack in New Jersey.

After being drafted by New Jersey with the fourth overall pick in 2021, Hughes came to Ann Arbor as a highly touted member of a Wolverines team that featured four of the top five picks in that same draft. And despite being surrounded by so many other stars, Hughes still managed to shine through with his speed, elusive skating and powerful shot, making him a highly effective offensive defenseman. In his freshman campaign, Hughes totaled 17 goals, 22 assists and was named one of the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker award.

Hughes opted to return for the 2022-2023 season, and after healing from an offseason injury, he immediately made an impact for the Wolverines. But in the second half of the season, he really began to pick up speed with seven of his 10 goals and 30 of his 48 points coming after the winter break. Notably, Hughes scored four goals to complete a three goal comeback against Penn State on Jan. 28, and won the ‘Duel in the D’ with a dramatic goal in overtime with 0.6 seconds left on the clock.

As Michigan’s season came to a close at the hands of Quinnipiac in the Frozen Four, so too did Hughes’ career. As a premier talent, a high end offensive defenseman and an assistant captain important in shaping the Wolverines’ culture, Hughes’ career at Michigan has been nothing short of impactful.