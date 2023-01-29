Skating along the ice in front of Penn State’s bench, Luke Hughes dragged his glove across the ice before jumping into the arms of his teammates. Moments after scoring the go-ahead, 5-4 goal, the sophomore defenseman celebrated as crowd noise threatened to blow the roof off of Yost Ice Arena.

Because in front of them, Hughes had just added to one of the greatest performances in college hockey history.

Hughes’ four-goal outing turned what could’ve been a blowout loss into a monumental win. Hughes led the No. 7 Michigan hockey team (16-9-1 overall, 8-8 Big Ten) to a 5-4 win over No. 6 Penn State (18-9-1, 8-9-1) with a Herculean effort at both ends of the ice.

“It was unbelievable — it’s got to be probably the greatest single player effort in college hockey history here,” sophomore forward Dylan Duke said. “I mean, I don’t know if anyone will ever do that again.”

But in order for things to get historic, they first had to get dismal. Before Hughes even touched the ice Saturday night, the Nittany Lions scored two goals in the first 44 seconds of the game. Staring at a 2-0 hole on the scoreboard, the Wolverines faced an uphill climb. Soon it grew to 3-0 midway through the second period, and Michigan looked thoroughly outmatched.

In a Sisyphean effort, Hughes marched up the hill with the weight of that deficit strapped across shoulders. After that third goal against, he ripped a wrister off the post that opened his team’s scoring. Then a few minutes later, his second goal — a power play one-timer — cut the deficit to one goal. Already, confidence permeated Michigan’s bench as it celebrated the goal.

Penn State didn’t go away, however, and scored early in the third period to lead 4-2. Yet two minutes later, Hughes kept climbing.

He cashed in on first career hat trick by firing a hard shot from the point that slipped through the goaltender’s pads. As hats littered the ice and Hughes celebrated with teammates, the Wolverines’ energy was suddenly the complete opposite of what it had been in the game’s opening minute.

“We have a really good team and you know, we didn’t have a good minute of the game,” Hughes said. “There’s still 59 left. I mean, if they score two (goals) in one minute, we could definitely score as many as we want in 59.”

Soon, Duke tied the game with a breakaway tally, one that seemed to break the Nittany Lions’ spirits on the bench. Players sullenly looked down at their skates as the Yost Ice Arena crowd reached a fever pitch.

By the time Hughes snapped the game-winning goal into the net, the noise turned deafening as he celebrated. It was the crescendo of one of the single best performances in college hockey history.

Unlike Sisyphus, Hughes actually got his team over the hill.

“He just put the team on his back,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “He had four goals but it wasn’t just offensively. It was away from the puck as well, and just being a leader on the bench. (He was) super positive when we were down and just building these guys up.”

Away from the puck, Hughes silently had one of the best performances of his season too. Against a Penn State team that clogged the neutral zone and flipped pucks deep to zoom past converging forecheckers, Hughes found a way to dissect that structure.

All of that led to the opportunities that paced his monumental performance. And it mattered, because for much of the first period, Michigan appeared destined for another deflating series split and another wasted opportunity to climb the Big Ten standings.

Instead, the Wolverines walked away with the kind of rousing and raucous win that can revamp seasons — and their first Big Ten sweep of the year. All of that came about behind the sheer willpower of Hughes and his monumental night. So much so that even his often level-headed coach didn’t withhold historic praise. As Naurato called it:

“Probably the best individual performance by a defenseman in Michigan history.”