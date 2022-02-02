As Luke Hughes darted up the ice Saturday against Wisconsin, there was a feeling of inevitability.

Throughout the season, the freshman defenseman has been a lightning bolt in transition, shredding through unsettled defenses and getting to the net.

In the third period, freshman forward Mackie Samoskevich backhanded a pass to a cutting Hughes. He received the puck, froze Badger goaltender Cameron Rowe and ripped a shot top shelf. Michigan’s fifth goal of the night was purely insurance at that point, but Hughes’ skillset was on full display.

The Wolverines boast a wealth of defensive talent, including the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, sophomore Owen Power. But Hughes has established a name for himself — mostly due to his dynamic skating and stickhandling.

“I think Luke takes the puck to the net more,” Michigan coach Mel Pearson said. “He wants to get to the net more and obviously he’s finishing at a phenomenal rate. He’s got a real knack around the net, almost like he’s a forward on the point.”

Just 28 games into his rookie campaign, Hughes has already recorded 10 goals and 13 assists, good for the sixth-highest point total on the team. Hughes’s 10 goals are also tied for second-best in the nation among blueliners and are only one behind his teammate, senior captain Nick Blankenburg. He’s also matched his oldest brother Quinn’s career goal total at Michigan, despite playing in 40 fewer games.

Hughes has primarily played alongside sophomore defenseman Jacob Truscott, who occupies the left side, providing the Wolverines with steady one-on-one play and responsible coverage in the defensive zone. Hughes is a strong defender, too, but his offensive prowess boosts his game to another level. Despite playing on the right side, Hughes is left-handed; while that is an awkward situation for some, it has not been detrimental to Hughes’ game. Instead, Hughes’ ability to attack from the right side perfectly complements Truscott’s tendency to stay at home.

Still, his aggressive play has flaws. Earlier in the year, Hughes was susceptible to over-aggression. Opposing forwards could take advantage of his sometimes overzealous play style and blow past him in transition. Recently, though, Hughes has looked more comfortable defending the rush and has emerged as a lockdown defenseman.

“He’s just getting better, too, in the second half,” Pearson added. “He’s defending much better, still creating offense and just playing a consistent game.”

Of Michigan’s top six scorers, four will represent their nations in the Olympics this month. That leaves Hughes, Blankenburg and sophomore forward Thomas Bordeleau to carry the load on offense.

It’s a daunting task, but Pearson knows Hughes is more than up for the challenge.

“You’ll see (it) especially a lot more in the next four games,” Pearson said. “He can play any role, (powerplay), (penalty kill), important minutes in the game. He’s a difference-maker and it’s good to have him on the ice.”

In the coming weeks, Hughes will also have a bigger role in the defensive game plan. Power’s absence means Hughes and Truscott will see more time as the Wolverines’ top blue line pairing. The increased responsibilities will mean more minutes and more time against opponents’ top forward lines.

Again, Pearson has faith in his freshman.

“Luke’s a special player,” Pearson said. “He can play big minutes the way he skates. He’s in great shape, and because he skates so well, he’s got great endurance and can handle the workload.”

Hughes’s season has already been filled with highlight-reel goals and solid defense. He’s one of the most dynamic players in the country for his age, and without some of the regular Michigan superstars, he’ll need to elevate his game even higher.

And if his recent play is any indication, he’s more than capable of doing so.