For the second season in a row, the No. 4 Michigan hockey team is bringing home plenty of hardware from the Big Ten Hockey awards.

Freshman forward Adam Fantilli took home the biggest award of the Wolverines by being named Freshman of the Year. Meanwhile, Fantilli and sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes earned first team All-Big Ten selections for their performances this season.

Sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich also earned a second team All-Big Ten nod, while freshmen forwards Gavin Brindley and T.J. Hughes earned honorable mentions. Fantilli and freshman defenseman Seamus Casey were named to the All-Freshman squad.

For Fantilli, this year has been nothing short of exceptional. As the nation’s leading scorer with 60 points (27 goals, 33 assists), he has shown his potent scoring touch and attracted plenty of attention from scouts as a consensus top-three pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. That performance was also good enough to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors over Minnesota freshman forwards Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud, both first round NHL draft picks in 2021.

Despite being the country’s top scorer, however, Fantilli was not voted for Player of the Year and didn’t make the final cut despite being a top candidate for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the nation’s best collegiate men’s ice hockey player. Instead, the Big Ten’s highest honor went to Minnesota forward Matthew Knies.

While Luke Hughes was in the running for Player of the Year and Defenseman of the Year, he fell short of those goals. Despite eclipsing his total scoring total of 39 points in 41 games last campaign with a 42-point season with games to spare, he earned neither award. Knies earned Player of the Year, while his teammate Brock Faber claimed the Defenseman of the Year trophy. Just like his brother, Quinn, in the 2018-19 season, Luke’s sophomore campaign fell just short of earning both trophies.

Senior defenseman Jay Keranen was also named Michigan’s representative for the conference’s sportsmanship awards. Taking a leap forward this season after spending most of last year as a healthy scratch, Keranen has been a staple of the Wolverines’ blue line.

In other awards, Minnesota’s Bob Motzko won Coach of the Year. Despite leading Michigan back to the Big Ten Championship game as an interim coach who took over six weeks before the season, Michigan coach Brandon Naurato did not make the top-three for the vote.

Notre Dame’s Ryan Bischel captured Big Ten Goaltender of the Year. While he was a finalist for the award last season, junior goaltender Erik Portillo was not nominated for the honor this season.

While the Wolverines collected some individual hardware this week, their eyes now turn to Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota. By winning that game, they could add a much bigger award to its cabinet — the Big Ten Championship trophy — for the second year in a row.